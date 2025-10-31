Is IRON FIST Coming Back? Finn Jones Seemingly Teases Iron Fist On Intriguing Instagram Post

Iron Fist and The Defenders star Finn Jones has sparked speculation about a potential return as the Immortal Iron Fist following a cryptic social media post.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 31, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Fist

The Defenders are slowly being brought into the Marvel Studios fold. The ball got rolling with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which introduced Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear into the MCU. After that, Daredevil: Born Again made every single Defenders season released by Netflix official MCU canon. The show also referenced Luke Cage in Episode 2, "Optics," with a Harlem's Paradise sign. Marvel Studios continued to embrace the Netflix era by announcing Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones for Born Again Season 2.

Furthermore, Jon Bernthal is confirmed to return as the Punisher for his own Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The only Defender who's seemingly been forgotten is Finn Jones' Danny Rand. Jones has been eager to reprise his superhero role, and his return has been speculated about multiple times in the past. Nothing has come of it so far, but now, the actor has reignited online chatter about an Iron Fist comeback. 

The Iron Fist star recently posted an Instagram story of a Taekwondo dojo, with the outline of a person throwing a high kick:

image host

Aside from his mystical fist, the one thing Iron Fist is known for is his martial arts proficiency. As such, Jones was probably aware of the speculation a post like this would spark. It's worth noting this isn't the first time Jones' social media posts have made fans wonder if a return to the Marvel Universe is in store for him. In May, the actor posted a picture of himself with Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing in Iron Fist and The Defenders. The post was captioned "Reunion.

Now, of course, we also can't ignore the possibility that Jones could have simply been sharing imagery that reminded him of his time as the Immortal Iron Fist. Having said that, as previously mentioned, the actor has been very vocal about his desire to rejoin the Marvel Universe. In 2024, speaking with The Nerd Shepherd, Jones stated

"I think I'm in a place professionally where I would like to continue to grow with that character." He also expressed his desire to reteam with Mike Colter's Luke Cage for a potential Heroes for Hire show: "I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again. It was always fantastic. I think those are really interesting characters to put together. If they would bring me and Mike back to do a 'Heroes For Hire' TV series, I think it would be the right way."

Then, in early 2025, during a convention appearance, Jones said he was ready to prove himself as the Immortal Iron Fist: "[There is a lot of willingness] for the fans to see that happen. There's a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen, as well. Like, I'm very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is, "Give me a f*cking chance, man." I'm here and I'm ready, and I wanna prove people wrong. And so, yeah, I would love to see that happen." 

Given the consistency with which he shares his excitement about the role, his Instagram Story could have realistically been a sign that he will be making his way to the MCU. Jones is a talented actor and has the added benefit of looking like he was ripped straight out of an Iron Fist comic. With better material, he has the potential to cement himself as one of the all-time great castings of the superhero genre. 

With any luck, we'll get an answer to the speculation surrounding his character when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 arrives on March 4, 2026. 

Do you think Jones was teasing an Iron Fist return? Would you like to see him back as the character? Leave your thoughts in the comments. 

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/31/2025, 5:03 PM
He should have been training in martial arts this entire time to have the skill level needed, because he was awful in the show with the little training he had.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/31/2025, 5:35 PM
@TheVandalore - never saw show have no intersts can’t judge most actors and actress in movies do martial arts have no martial arts wrestling training ?si=62nAq9bZd3tGTDRu
abd00bie
abd00bie - 10/31/2025, 5:37 PM
@TheVandalore - It was said he didn't bother with training and Henwick put in the work so they gave her a bigger part lol
zeon00
zeon00 - 10/31/2025, 6:19 PM
the martial arts in the show was actually a stunt double and Jones didn't do any of the fighting
zeon00
zeon00 - 10/31/2025, 6:20 PM
@TheVandalore - the martial arts in the show was actually a stunt double and Jones didn't do any of the fighting
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/31/2025, 5:13 PM
If he's written as well as he was on Luke Cage, I'm all for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 5:24 PM
I think he was just posting a photo that was a “wink wink , nudge nudge” to his past role as Iron Fist but if he is gearing up for a return then no one would be more happy then me tbh!!.

It’s just unfortunate how Jones got the short end of the stick considering he wasn’t cast that long before they started shooting IF S1 so he had very little time to prepare physically or do research amongst other things ( a poorly managed & rushed schedule to get their Defenders shooting deadline didn’t help either).

However after Defenders is when he began to train as much as he could for the role & do what else he needed to which showed imo since LC S2 was his peak imo and IF S2 an improvement over S1 due to a new showrunner & Finn asking for actual time to train for the role which was great.

Anyway , Finn has shown that he wasn’t the issue with that portrayal of the character and if we get a Danny that’s more like the Luke Cage one or even IF S2 with him back in the role then we should be good imo!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 10/31/2025, 5:30 PM
Im all for giving well intentioned people a second Chance
1stDalek
1stDalek - 10/31/2025, 5:40 PM
This seems like a reach and it's more likely he just liked how the neon sign looked and took a picture. That said, me and the other 3 Iron Fist tv show enjoyers are thrilled about the possibility.
gambgel
gambgel - 10/31/2025, 5:41 PM
I really liked him in the role. Dont care about the haters.

Really liked this casting choice. Just because the show had so so episodes here and there doesnt mean he cant do an awesome job under Marvel Studios. With more work, training and better stuns... we can have a continued version of Iron Fist with the same actors as all the Netflix shows. Thats part of the magic, u know? to see these characters continue on the MCU with other heroes.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/31/2025, 5:52 PM
I too would love a Hero’s for Hire with Danny and Luke. I have many doubts about Disney keeping a white male in the role of IF for long. That just seem too woke to do that. If Danny makes a return, I suspect his time will be short, but I’d be happy to be proven wrong.

Though I agree the IF series on Netflix was far from perfect, I still enjoyed it and would welcome more Danny Rand
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/31/2025, 5:53 PM
I think someone new would be better, but if he’s willing to put the work in to make it good with a decent creative team around him, then it’s fine.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/31/2025, 6:07 PM
Please God no. This chode sucked salami as Iron Fist. He couldn't manage to be believable in a toothpaste commercial. Is he gonna wear that stupid green hoodie again? Recast!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/31/2025, 6:15 PM
They really thought they could hire a bunch of Thrones actors and then the quality of this show would instantly become superb.

That being said, if they give him a Hayden Christensen style redemption, I wouldn’t be mad. Both actors are terrible when they try to act angry, comes off as angsty. But when they are acting calm and level headed, like Hayden in Ahsoka and Finn in LC S2, they shine a little bit more

