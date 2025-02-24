THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Starring Jon Bernthal Officially Moving Forward At Marvel Studios

THE PUNISHER Special Presentation Starring Jon Bernthal Officially Moving Forward At Marvel Studios

Following his return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, Jon Bernthal looks set to take centre stage in a new Marvel Studios Special Presentation revolving around The Punisher. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025
Marvel Studios has only released two Special Presentations, and both were superb. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf by Night received rave reviews but two and a half years after they first hit Disney+, we're still waiting on more.

What looked like it might have been a failed experiment for Marvel Studios (neither was cheap to produce and we're not privy to streaming numbers) is now making a grand return according to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum.

Talking to ComicBook.com about Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, he revealed that "[Bernthal] is working on a special presentation with us about that character."

Yes, we're finally getting a solo The Punisher project in the MCU!

There's no word on who will write and direct the special, when it will be released, or what it's about. Common sense says it will boast the same TV-MA rating as the Man Without Fear's Disney+ debut and chances are it's going to set the stage for a new series revolving around the vigilante (assuming he factors into Marvel Studios' plans for multi-year TV shows).

The Punisher Special Presentation could also lead him into another Marvel movie or TV show as Frank is a big part of Spider-Man's world, for example. Remember, there have also been vague hints about The Punisher being in Spider-Man 4.

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," the actor previously said of The Punisher's long-awaited MCU debut. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

"I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank," Bernthal continued. "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

A Special Presentation for The Punisher should be relatively cheap to produce and could even be shot while Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is in production. Hopefully, it's being fast-tracked because the more of Bernthal's Frank we see in the MCU, the better. 

It's unclear how connected to the wider MCU these street-level characters will be; they may start showing up in movies or be what Marvel builds its streaming projects around, similar to when they were on Netflix.

Either way, the future now looks bright for Daredevil and The Punisher...

RUMOR: THE PUNISHER's Disney+ Revival Expected To Also Be A Continuation Of Netflix Series
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/24/2025, 4:43 PM
Ake it a theatrical release!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 4:44 PM
Is it true that only the pilot and the 2 episode finale of Daredevil Born Again were reshot? And that all the other episodes were directed prior to the overhaul?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/24/2025, 4:44 PM
Make it a theatrical release!
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 4:44 PM
Look how easy that was, Marvel! A One-Shot presentation for the Punisher!!! Why can't this be done for Blade and War Machine?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 4:51 PM
@JayLemle - that’s a good idea actually

Since they are having trouble with their respective movies & shows then why not do special presentation for Blade atleast

Hell , they might if this is successful
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 5:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 -It would do the studio some justice for characters that they introduce too early. Like... Moon Knight!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:14 PM
@JayLemle - yeah

Hell if we aren’t getting a Moon Knight S2 then perhaps you could do a special that deals with Jake Lockley and transitions him more into a street level character aswell
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 5:33 PM
@JayLemle -

Polaris
Polaris - 2/24/2025, 5:34 PM
@JayLemle - Yes! I was about to say this about Moon Knight.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 4:45 PM
Please don't be a forth origin story of Frank with an occasional cameo from the Punisher.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/24/2025, 4:45 PM
I'll dance with you 🔫
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 5:44 PM
@FusionWarrior - User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 2/24/2025, 4:45 PM
Queue the music~
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:07 PM
@Latverian - that theme is great honestly

Besides the DD one , it and Luke Cage were my favorites of The Netflix one.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 5:17 PM
@Latverian - User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/24/2025, 5:28 PM
@Latverian - Change nothing!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/24/2025, 4:46 PM
I'll tune in when it's ready.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 2/24/2025, 4:51 PM
Bout time! Do a War Journal Series please!!!!
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 2/24/2025, 4:52 PM
Oh [frick] yes!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 4:52 PM
keep the focus on the PUNISHER this time and cut the Frank bullsh1t
PC04
PC04 - 2/24/2025, 4:56 PM
yes! that is great news.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/24/2025, 4:59 PM
I'd like to see a new costume similar to Marvel Future Revolution

User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/24/2025, 4:59 PM
Fck yeah
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 2/24/2025, 5:00 PM
well of all the times to announce this news...currently on the re-watch of the amazing episode where Frank has Matt chained up and they argue on how to deal with criminals...love Jon as the Punisher, cant wait to see this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:09 PM
@dancingmonkey08 - so good!!.

dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/24/2025, 5:30 PM
@dancingmonkey08 - God is funny! Jesus is Lord!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/24/2025, 5:03 PM
A 45 minute special instead of a show or a theatrical release lol...
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 2/24/2025, 5:04 PM
With the new R rated Marvel I expect to see brains intestines eyeballs gouged out and all types of sick s***. You sickos will love it
Blergh
Blergh - 2/24/2025, 5:05 PM
I sure hope it's over 1hr.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/24/2025, 5:12 PM
HELL YEAH!!

Street Corner of the MCU is the most promising part moving forward
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:13 PM
It seems like it’s in development so it still may or may not happen but hoping for the best!!.

My idea for Special presentation…

Frank has been killing criminals & mobsters for which the surviving members hire a mercenary that can take him down…

Enter Barracuda , a sadistic & ruthless mercenary.

User Comment Image

You could then have them do a cat & mouse story of these two men going after each other and Frank seeing a bit of himself in the latter due to their shared military background & violent nature…

Castle thinks he could have perhaps gone down the path Barracuda had at one point or another but realizing by the end that he’s nothing like him.

Just a fun , simple yet dark & violent story that could lead into a revived series for Frank.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/24/2025, 5:13 PM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 5:15 PM
A new Special Presentation ? I loved those
More Punisher ?

User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 2/24/2025, 5:16 PM
As someone who likes Bernthal but so far hasn’t really liked what they’ve done with Punisher outside of Daredevil Season 2 I hope this is a more traditional Punisher story. No giving up the role, just straight up Frank Castle sticking it to the bad guys John Wick style.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 5:25 PM
@Ha1frican - as someone who did enjoy The Punisher series , I can definitely understand people’s issues with it like yourself such as him not being The Punisher at the start of both seasons for reasons I get but can be frustrating.

I worry that they may do something similar at the start of Born Again aswell but hope not
dagenspear
dagenspear - 2/24/2025, 5:30 PM
@Ha1frican - Whats the story there
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/24/2025, 5:16 PM
A show would be way moreideal but honestly it kind of works. Lot of isolated, one-off Punisher tales you can adapt here for an hour and change runtime. Something like the Welcome to the Bayou story

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/24/2025, 5:19 PM
2025
Daredevil: Born Again

2026
Dardeveil: Born Again s2
Spiderman 4

2027
Punisher (special presentation)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/24/2025, 5:30 PM
Nice, he's great as the character.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 5:35 PM
I wanna see Barracuda as the villain, but he can't be killed off by the end of it. Dude needs a whole season.
