SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To A Surprising Actor Playing Movie's Main Villain - SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To A Surprising Actor Playing Movie's Main Villain - SPOILERS

A new rumor is claiming that an actor who has previously played an MCU character may have been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the movie's main villain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 12, 2025 11:08 AM EST

Rumors aside, there's quite a bit of evidence that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to feature multiple villains (how big their roles turn out to be remains to be seen), but we have heard from a number of sources that the movie's "big bad" has yet to be revealed.

You may recall a rumor that Brand New Day would introduce an older female antagonist for Peter Parker (Adriana Soria, aka Spider-Queen was one popular theory), and The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider believes that a fairly prolific and well-regarded actor may have been secretly cast in this role.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though he cautions that this should be taken with a pinch of salt, Sneider mentioned that he's heard that Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire) may be playing the main villain.

As we're sure many of you will be aware, Coon already made her MCU debut as Thanos' right-hand woman, Proxima Midnight, in Avengers: Infinity War. Though the character was killed off, a Proxima variant did return for Avengers: Endgame's final battle, but Coon did not reprise the role due to a financial dispute with Marvel.

The White Lotus star did say she'd be open to returning as a different character in a 2020 interview, however.

"Yes, that is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs. Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely. It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. [Laughs] You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely."

Filming is still underway in Glasgow, Scotland, but so far, set photos have only featured Tom Holland and Zendaya. Production is expected to move to a new location fairly soon (possibly by the end of the week).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Does A SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Reveal A First Look At Sadie Sink's Mysterious MCU Character?
Related:

Does A SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Reveal A First Look At Sadie Sink's Mysterious MCU Character?
Sadie Sink Arrives To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set; Production Expected To Finish Up In Glasgow This Week
Recommended For You:

Sadie Sink Arrives To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set; Production Expected To Finish Up In Glasgow This Week

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/12/2025, 11:43 AM
What if it's Taskmaster? The real Tony Masters? They said nobody has figured out who the main villain is and Spider-Queen was long rumored. We know for sure Scorpion is the secondary villain. And people have speculated Mister Negative and Shocker. I highly doubt they would deny the main villain when they have been leaking everything on purpose except the main villain.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/12/2025, 12:07 PM
@SonOfAGif - did with kang few others
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2025, 11:45 AM
Ill save you the reading...yes my bros ...Ryan Gosling Is playing Mr Begative...AND here ITS a variant of Kang
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/12/2025, 11:48 AM
Female Rhino would go hard in a snow battle against the Incredible Hulk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 12:00 PM
If true then I wouldn’t mind that since Carrie Coon is a good actress from what I’ve seen of her work (I know she’s already “played”Proxima Midnight in the MCU but that was just a minor voice role)…

In regards to who she could play , I think there was a rumor or speculation about maybe Silver Sable being in this so if so then I could see her as that character.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/12/2025, 12:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 90s Sable made my heart skip a beat
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 12:10 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - lol

I was like “damn girl”.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder