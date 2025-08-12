SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Points To A Surprising Actor Playing Movie's Main Villain - SPOILERS

Rumors aside, there's quite a bit of evidence that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to feature multiple villains (how big their roles turn out to be remains to be seen), but we have heard from a number of sources that the movie's "big bad" has yet to be revealed.

You may recall a rumor that Brand New Day would introduce an older female antagonist for Peter Parker (Adriana Soria, aka Spider-Queen was one popular theory), and The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider believes that a fairly prolific and well-regarded actor may have been secretly cast in this role.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though he cautions that this should be taken with a pinch of salt, Sneider mentioned that he's heard that Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire) may be playing the main villain.

As we're sure many of you will be aware, Coon already made her MCU debut as Thanos' right-hand woman, Proxima Midnight, in Avengers: Infinity War. Though the character was killed off, a Proxima variant did return for Avengers: Endgame's final battle, but Coon did not reprise the role due to a financial dispute with Marvel.

The White Lotus star did say she'd be open to returning as a different character in a 2020 interview, however.

"Yes, that is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs. Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely. It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. [Laughs] You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely."

Filming is still underway in Glasgow, Scotland, but so far, set photos have only featured Tom Holland and Zendaya. Production is expected to move to a new location fairly soon (possibly by the end of the week).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.