DOCTOR STRANGE Franchise Star Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY (And It Could Be A Game-Changer)

As work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, another actor has seemingly been confirmed as part of the already-impressive ensemble. ET Online recently caught up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, and quizzed her about starring in the next Avengers movie (she wasn't part of that splashy cast reveal).

Gomez didn't deny being involved with the project, and instead talked about what she's excited to bring to the table as America Chavez when she crosses paths with more of Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes.

"I mean, I'm excited to see her future," she started. "I think most importantly...what do you guys want to see? What are you hoping for America's future? I would love to see that. Hopefully, we'll cook up something with what y'all put out there. Manifest it!"

Asked to describe what America brings to the table in Avengers: Doomsday with three words, Gomez replied, "Bravery. Courage. And let's say, powerful."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness established that America can travel through the Multiverse, essentially punching her way into new worlds (a power the Scarlet Witch hoped to use to track down Variants of her children, Billy and Tommy). We last saw the teenager training at Kamar-Taj, so she may have mastered those powers by now.

America is likely to play a key role in Avengers: Doomsday, and her presence in the movie will be a game-changer for Sam Wilson and Yelena Belova's respective teams as they look to stop whatever Doctor Doom is up to.

How the Fantastic Four travel from Earth 828 to Earth 616 is still a mystery to us, though we still don't know whether they were on that ship. We'd also bet on America joining whatever form the MCU's Young Avengers takes.

Finally, Gomez was asked who she's most looking forward to sharing the screen with in Avengers: Doomsday and replied, "Oh wow, well, I hope...not to say anything, this is just vibes...I would love to work with Elizabeth Olsen again. That was my favourite experience ever."

Olsen is rumoured to return in Avengers: Doomsday, while Benedict Cumberbatch appeared confused about whether he's in the movie. Benedict Wong's status also isn't clear, and neither is Charlize Theron's after she made her MCU debut as Clea in the Doctor Strange sequel's post-credits scene.

You can hear more from Gomez on Avengers: Doomsday in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.