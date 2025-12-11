Marvel Pop Mart Figures May Reveal A New Look At AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom

Pop Mart has just shared a first look at its "Marvel Across the Infinite Series Figures," and one character has grabbed everyone's attention.

As you can see below, these figures are based on how these heroes and villains look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Costumes aside, the Scarlet Witch can be seen emerging from the Hex, while Ant-Man is running out of the Quantum Tunnel.

Everyone here has appeared in an MCU movie, but there's one character who stands out like a sore thumb: Doctor Doom! Robert Downey Jr. will play Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and we're sure his inclusion in this range isn't an accident. The question is, are we looking at the MCU's version of Doom?

The design is comic-inspired, and a little different from what we've seen in leaked promo art. However, the mask and cloak aren't dissimilar from The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, meaning this may be based very loosely on artwork or photos shared with toy makers by Disney and Marvel Studios.

If so, could the portal and energy blasts be an indication of what we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday?

Even if that isn't the case, this points to Doom being more prominently featured in Marvel merchandise moving forward as Disney looks to familiarise fans of all ages with the character (Doom was last featured in 2015's Fantastic Four and has only a few seconds of screentime to his name in the MCU).

When Marvel Studios decided to pivot from Kang the Conqueror to Doom, there wasn't really time to seed him throughout the MCU projects coming our way before Avengers: Doomsday next December. Still, we'd bet on seeing something from him in one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scenes.

Take a closer look at these Marvel Pop Mart figures below, and let us know your thoughts on Doom's inclusion in the usual place.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.