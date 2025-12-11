SUPERGIRL: Fans React To First Footage Ahead Of Full Trailer; "Basically Just A Female Star-Lord"

The first teaser trailer for Supergirl is set to release online later today, but we got our first glimpse of some footage from the next DCU movie via a brief promo on Wednesday, and fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts.

The teaser, which was set to Blondie's "Call Me," didn't reveal much, but we did get to see the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) taking flight, a quick shot of what looks like a funeral procession (possibly for Kara's mother, Alura) on Krypton, and the Girl of Steel and Ruthye Mary Knolle (Eve Ridley) under fire.

The footage was met with an enthusiastic response from many fans, but a lot of the more negative responses honed in on the "Truth. Justice. Whatever" tagline and the fact that Kara is rocking a trench coat with an outdated Walkman/headphones.

Some seem to feel that the whole "unbothered" attitude simply comes across more try-hard than cool, and there have been a lot of comparisons to the MCU's Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

It's not necessarily an unfair connection to make, but it's worth noting that Craig Gillespie, not James Gunn, directed Supergirl. Of course, this doesn't mean that the DC Studios co-CEO didn't put his own stamp on the movie to at least some extent.

Have a read through some of the reactions below, and let us know what you made of our first look at Supergirl in the comments.

This is like the one time where changing it from the American Way makes 100% sense because Supergirl actually has experienced Kryptonian culture and still has genuine connections with the planet through Kandor. https://t.co/TpnfZcxa6Q — King Bash RezeSimpArc 🇭🇹 (@TheBashNation) December 11, 2025

#Supergirl has her own personality! Starting from her poster!!!🙌🏻✌🏻😎



Truth

Justice

Whatever



Same Harrison Ford attitude!😏😅 https://t.co/ZBdx2NO0d2 pic.twitter.com/mKArcINyvJ — Matt (@MattTheater) December 10, 2025

Look, there’s only ONE #Supergirl, and this guy was her canonical love interest.



You do you @JamesGunn, but the real ones know. We know. 🙏#SupergirlMovie pic.twitter.com/fvetmXVxAr — Crypto_Jesus 🙏 (@verifiedjeff) December 10, 2025

James Gunn really can't make anything original?



So supergirl will be like starlord with Walkman and everything smh 🤦 https://t.co/gm7xHgL46s — Movies And Games Related (@HOUSEOFEL38) December 10, 2025

Good poster but same headphones & walkman like GOTG

Seems like James gunn has left all his creativity at Marvel

He is just copying what he did before & that's it https://t.co/FUiRpT9Hf5 — Chill_Bill (@willintochilln) December 11, 2025

First solo film for a female superhero not set in the past since 2005 btw https://t.co/b1D5DvptdN — Jacob Tyler (@TheJacWac) December 10, 2025

i honestly think releasing supergirl as the next movie after superman and showing off the difference in tone from hopeful to funky was such a smart move https://t.co/PIZwOtA7lU — matt🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) December 10, 2025

I’ve said from the beginning that Supergirl is going to be DC’s GotG and, lo and behold, she’s rocking Starlord’s headphones and it looks like ZERO of it takes place on earth. https://t.co/GGXRolLm2B — Jordan Gibbs (@SiberiaMachines) December 10, 2025

Just realized that Superman probably gave the Walkman to #Supergirl because he’s found comfort in Earth’s music… pic.twitter.com/pEZHeIMBV6 — The Nerdverse (@jakesnerdverse) December 11, 2025

The headphones, the Walkman and the trench coat,

Basically just female star lord https://t.co/i5PEu8zJDl — Guy Fdm (@Fdmdarkshadow) December 10, 2025

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”