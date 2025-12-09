AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Rumored Plans For Sentry, Loki, Dr. Strange, [SPOILER], And More Revealed

We're very close to the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday (it's expected to release online before it screens in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash), but this first glimpse at the next MCU event movie is unlikely to reveal much about the plot or the characters.

There have been plenty of rumors, of course, and thanks to the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, we can now add a few more (purported) details on certain heroes and villains that will play key roles in the film

There are no major reveals - at least, nothing that hasn't previously been rumored - but mild spoilers will follow.

Those hoping to see more of Thunderbolts' The New Avengers' Sentry in action in Doomsday might be disappointed to hear that he may be in "Bob mode" for a good chunk of the film.

"Sentry is… Bob. He’s just trying to be relaxed and be chill throughout the movie. It isn’t until Yelena is in a precarious situation that he’s forced to bring out Sentry."

As for Doctor Strange, Perez believes that he "will investigate incursions with Clea and find ways to fix them before the Multiverse collapses."

We had been led to believe that Jeremy Renner might be back as Clint Barton, and while he might return for Secret Wars, Perez doesn't expect to see him - or War Machine - in Doomsday.

"Rhodey is currently in recovery since the events of Secret Invasion, and Marvel is still reeling with that fallout. And Clint is retired. I don’t know if they’ll be back."

Bucky Barnes is said to "be one of the main core players when it comes to trying to be the mediator between the Avengers and the Thunderbolts*," while Shuri will reportedly "be appealing to Namor and the Atlanteans to help in the fight against Doom."

Perez was asked if Peggy Carter will actually see any action in the movie, and responded: "Hayley Atwell will be a part of the action for Doomsday. Notice the wording of this sentence." Does this mean Atwell will suit up as Captain Carter, perhaps?

As for Steve Rogers, Perez says he will have a "significant role," reiterating a previous rumor that "Doom will be after him."

Finally, Perez shared some intriguing details on Loki and some of the "cameos" that have yet to be announced.

The God of Stories will reportedly "take the place of The Beyonders" in this movie, while Deadpool and "most of these cameos will have a part to play in the story. One of those things will be to see the effects of the incursions in their respective universes and be called upon by a 'higher authority' for the fight."

Remember, all of these details should be taken as rumor for the time being.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.