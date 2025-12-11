THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 3 Wraps Production With New BTS Teaser - SPOILERS

Amazon Prime Video has announced that production has now wrapped on the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the streamer has shared a brief video featuring interview clips with several cast members along with some new behind-the-scenes footage.

The promo is introduced by Stranger Things' Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who joins season 3 in an undisclosed role. We do know that his character was given the codename "Arlen" during shooting, and is described as a "handsome high-born knight."

Possible spoilers follow.

There's been speculation that this character could turn out to be Elven warrior Glorfindel, or possibly Galadriel's lost love, Celeborn, who was mentioned in the season 2 finale. Fellowshipoffans.com claims to have confirmed that JCB is indeed playing "a leading book Elf," and seem pretty sure that it is indeed Celeborn, Galadriel's future husband whom she currently believes to be dead.

The footage also spotlights sets being constructed in several key locations, Daniel Weyman looking a lot more Gandalf-like, and a mysterious figure hidden in shadow (we're guessing this is Charlie Vickers' Sauon).

That is a picture wrap on Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Ir1rg9FETP — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) December 10, 2025

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last. pic.twitter.com/jEkntXQOPc — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) February 13, 2025

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios when the third season was announced. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaced Joseph Mawle as Adar is S2, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) also joining season in key roles.