Paramount CEO Reportedly Plans To Use AI To Increase Movie And TV Output If WBD Merger Goes Through

A new report states that, should Paramount merge with Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount's CEO intends to use AI to ramp up the number of films and TV shows produced by the combined studios per year.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Source: Bloomberg

The plot thickens for the potential merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance, because artificial intelligence has reportedly entered the conversation. Though multiple parties have been said to be interested in acquiring WBD following the company's sale announcement—such parties include Netflix and Apple—the biggest contender to become the studio's new owner appears to be Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

The company has so far sent in three bids, each adding new things to make the proposal more attractive for the WBD board (one of the added perks was making WBD CEO David Zaslav co-CEO of a merged Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery). All three bids have been rejected, but Ellison seems determined to acquire the studio. Now, an interesting report has come out about the CEO's purported plans should WBD end up merging with Paramount.

In a report about the current potential-merger situation, Bloomberg stated that Ellison intends to "take advantage of new technologies, like artificial intelligence, to produce more films and TV shows." According to Bloomberg's sources, he intends for a potentially merged Paramount-WBD to have an output of 30 movies per year. 

In the span of only a few years, AI has become a potential disruptor in the industry. Multiple creatives (such as Guillermo del Toro, for example) and guilds have spoken about the use of the technology. In fact, its use was a major point of contention in the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Yet, at the same time, more and more creatives and executives appear to be leaning toward employing the technology. Many high-profile productions have already used it—a good example being Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

However, given the contentiousness of artificial intelligence, many such productions don't openly advertise their use of the technology. In the cases where AI use is uncovered, apologies or statements on the matter are usually released. However, if WBD does indeed merge with Paramount, and Ellison's purported plans come to fruition, the CEO would take the first major step in normalizing AI usage in Hollywood. After that, it would only be a matter of time before other studios follow suit and AI becomes openly commonplace in the entertainment industry. 

As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery has not accepted bids from potential buyers, so there is still some time before we know what actions a potential new owner of the company will take. However, given how strong a contender Paramount seems to be in the race to buy the studio, it's likelier than not that Ellison will end up acquiring it. Thus, Bloomberg's report may provide a reasonable idea of what to expect from WBD should it merge with Paramount. 

XelCorp
XelCorp - 10/29/2025, 2:03 PM
Sad ass world
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/29/2025, 2:04 PM
The usual suspects;
User Comment Image
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/29/2025, 2:04 PM
No reason to pay for their products then! I'll torrent in good conscience, since its not affecting anyone's work!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/29/2025, 2:06 PM
The economy in 3 years will certainly be interesting.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/29/2025, 2:25 PM
@ThorArms - I'm interested to see how the governments deal with economic collapse for allowing corporations to completely dismantle it due to greed.
clogan
clogan - 10/29/2025, 2:07 PM
Yeah I'm not paying for Ellison's monthly dildo fund.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/29/2025, 2:08 PM
@clogan - monthly?
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/29/2025, 2:09 PM
I really dont know enough about these companies but I always thought WB was a much bigger entity than paramount... but i dont see a downside to them merging.

I need more information I guess to have a proper opinion.
lord22
lord22 - 10/29/2025, 2:23 PM
@UnderBelly - i don't know why the media keep telling paramouth will buy wb , it's actualy Skydance Media who already buy paramouth that will now try to aacquire wb
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 2:10 PM
Well , if they mean that they will just be using A.I to make whole movies then that’s [frick]ing stupid and I hope this merger crashes & burns then…

AI should be used as a tool , not be the main guiding force behind art etc.
asherman93
asherman93 - 10/29/2025, 2:11 PM
Well, then even moreso [frick] this potential merger.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/29/2025, 2:16 PM
[frick] Paramount for real
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/29/2025, 2:17 PM
The biopics will be more realistic with SoraAI. Have ya seen Michael Jackson AI video? Looks and sounds more like MJ then the upcoming biopic that WB and Universal are teaming up together to release.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/29/2025, 2:17 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 10/29/2025, 2:19 PM
booooo
China1975
China1975 - 10/29/2025, 2:20 PM
Sad, draining the soul of everything they touch! Can I just get my micro chipped body identify tag, and my universal income know! 😞
Drace24
Drace24 - 10/29/2025, 2:21 PM
So we have meaningless junk to look forward to.

NO ONE WANTS THIS!
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/29/2025, 2:28 PM
I really don't think he means cranking out AI created movies guys. This is one quote given with absolutely no context.

It could just be using AI as a tool to expedited certain things. I really don't care if they want to remove something like a tree in post and a guy behind a computer like myself uses AI to remove it instead of some other lengthy process.

People need to stop reading "A.I." and immediately lose their shit.

And Articles like this only encourage that...

