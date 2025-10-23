To Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Offered David Zaslav Co-CEO Role In New Merged Company

It's looking likelier that Warner Bros. Discovery will be sold in the near future. While no deal is currently in place, Paramount has made a significant offer for WBD CEO David Zaslav to accept the sale.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 23, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Source: The New York Times (via The Wrap)

Warner Bros. Discovery sent a shockwave through Wall Street and the entertainment industry when it was confirmed it was up for sale. The ball got rolling when it was revealed that Paramount Skydance had made an offer to purchase the company. Since then, other companies have reportedly pondered making an offer of their own, including Comcast and Netflix (though Netflix has since denied this).

The Warner Bros. Discovery board rejected Paramount's offer (the latest of three) on Tuesday, October 21. Per Reuters, Paramount made a $60 billion offer, split into 80% in cash and 20% in stock. The offer amounts to almost $24 a share ($23.50, to be exact, according to CNN Business). According to Reuters, this offer was deemed too low by WBD. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, however, is not backing down.

According to The New York Times (via The Wrap), in order to make its offer more attractive for the WBD board, Paramount offered Zaslav the position of co-CEO and co-chairman of the company that would result from merging Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance. As mentioned, Paramount's determination to purchase WBD is strong. In a letter to the Warner Bros. Discovery board obtained by The New York Times, Ellison wrote:

"We are confident that we are the best partner for WBD, with a combination of our two companies created a scaled Hollywood champion to the benefit of both our companies' shareholders, consumers and the entertainment industry at large."

According to CNN Business, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance are, "playing their parts perfectly" in the negotiations, which presumably means WBD intends to get Paramount to raise its latest offer. Per the outlet, however, the companies Zaslav considers good candidates to merge with WBD are actually Amazon and Netflix. The latter, however, has expressed disinterest in purchasing the studio. During a market analyst call (via The Hollywood Reporter), Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated the streamer is fairly unintersted in putting its hat in the ring for the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery: 

"Nothing is a must for us to meet our goals that we have for this business [...] When it comes to M&A [Mergers and Acquisitions] opportunities, we look at them—and we look at all of them—and we apply the same framework and lens that we look at when we look to invest. Is it a big opportunity? Is there additional value in ownership? [...] We're predominantly focused on growing organically, investing aggressively and responsibly into the growth and returning access cash flow to shareholders." 

In simpler terms, Sarandos is stating that Netflix is more focused on growing organically, rather than doing so through corporate acquisitions.

Despite the rumors involving Netflix and Amazon, however, things aren't necessarily over for Paramount. This is because of what Ellison mentioned in his letter to the WBD board regarding the strategic benefit of merging WBD and Paramount Skydance. According to analysts (via CNN Business), Ellison is correct. Analyst Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson (an equity research publisher), for example, explained (via The Hollywood Reporter): 

"First, as we’ve previously acknowledged, a potential Paramount Skydance bid for the whole company makes a lot of strategic sense by owning a much stronger slate of IP at Warner Bros. and seeking scale with the combined HBO Max and Paramount+ platforms. Combining the linear network portfolios would also likely yield significant cost synergies, while unlocking strategic benefits from pairing CBS News with CNN and leveraging the long-standing CBS-Turner partnership for NCAA's March Madness Final Four, plus other overlapping sports rights portfolios."

We will keep you updated on any news from the Warner Bros. Discovery sale. 

MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/23/2025, 7:45 PM
He's taking batgirl with him
Huskers
Huskers - 10/23/2025, 7:53 PM
Uhm if he had been running it right, why would WB be for sale for the 3rd or 4th time in last several years? Although it does feel to me that the DCU is off to a better start. And I really don’t understand the long delay in the Batman sequel. Was the original really worth this wait?!?! If they’re trying to build a brand and a new DCU, seems smarter to focus your Batman there, not on the past. 🤷🏻‍♂️
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/23/2025, 8:03 PM
@Huskers - Probably hedging their bets, the batman didn't make as much as WB wanted, if Gunn's Superman was the success they were hoping for they probably would have shit canned the batman sequel and made Gunn's Batman a priority but it didn't turn out that way and now things are uncertain, the reception for the batman was more positive and it made more money, on top of that, the Penguin show won 9 awards and was almost universally liked by comparison so thats why the batman sequel is getting the push now when sh1t was practically dead until after the dust settled with Superman's box office.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 10/23/2025, 10:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

The fate of WB does not hinge on the success of 2 superhero films.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 7:55 PM
This guy pretty much saved WB, so this isn't surprising news. Keeping as many people who are currently running WB isn't a bad thing at all, as it'll ensure that the company maintains its unique identity and not just become another part of the newer one.
jst5
jst5 - 10/23/2025, 8:34 PM
@TheJok3r - Yeah it's only a matter of time now.Having said that depending on how someone views Gunn's DCU this is either bad news or good....because there is zero..zip..nadda chance he's running a Paramount DCU.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 9:00 PM
@jst5 - His future with DC will depend entirely on how well Man of Tomorrow performs at the box office. If it manages to make somewhere between $800 million and a billion, then it wouldn't make any financial sense to get rid of him. This also applies to WB's other divisions; as long as they're bringing in the $$$, then the people running them should be safe. With that said, could I see Paramount having a different idea regarding which projects Gunn should be making ? absolutely.
jst5
jst5 - 10/24/2025, 1:21 AM
@TheJok3r - There is no way Eillison will let Gunn run a Paramount DC...they don't like each at all.Now a reboot hangs on how the DCU does in 2026.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 2:25 AM
@jst5 - If Man of Tomorrow makes over $800 million, I don't see how Ellison will be able to justify firing him to his board members and shareholders. Ellison will basically be in the same position Gunn is with Reeves now; The Batman did too well for him to fire him and move on with a DCU Batman instead. One thing I could see happening is Peter Safren getting replaced with someone Ellison picks to have more oversight over what Gunn green lights. I do agree with you that DC on film will look different once this acquisition goes through, I'm just not so sure about Gunn being outright fired.
jst5
jst5 - 10/24/2025, 2:44 AM
@TheJok3r -That will just mean they probably won't reboot the DCU ....Gunn won't be running a Paramount DC there is zero..zip...nadda chance of that happening.These two dudes don't NOT like each other at all!!!Some folks are going to have to do some research on this.Donald Trump has just as good of a chance of running as dem and winning as Gunn does running a Paramount owned DC owned by Ellison.It simply isn't going to happen and Gunn knows it.Ellison just isn't the CEO ...he was full power to do what he wants this isn't like Disney...where Iger doesn't own Disney he's just the CEEO ...the Ellison family ownes Paramount now.He's probably going to end up getting a huge cash backing from his dad and that dude is a Trump guy in a big way.

Having said that...MOT won't be making 800 or over either way.
jst5
jst5 - 10/24/2025, 2:49 AM
@TheJok3r - This is why I'm saying if someone is getting invested in Gunn's DCU you're probably going to be wasting your time.


Also Ellison is a big DC fan so he's going to be pretty hands on with whatever moves goes on with it once they take over...and it's headed that way.

https://nypost.com/2025/10/23/media/trump-admin-favors-paramount-skydance-in-race-to-buy-warner-bros-discovery-sources/
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 3:16 AM
@jst5 - Do you think Reeves will get to finish his trilogy ? I'm far more invested in that than in what Gunn is doing.
jst5
jst5 - 10/24/2025, 7:22 AM
@TheJok3r -That's way better odds of happening than Gunn running a Paramount owned DC for sure.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 10/24/2025, 9:17 AM
@TheJok3r - Saved by losing 42 million?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 9:49 AM
@LiquidSwords - AT&T bought WB for $85 billion, only to manage it so badly they ended up selling it to Discovery for half of that at $43 billion. From a value of $85 all the way down to $43, that was a dying company. A little over 3 years later since the Discovery acquisition, WB may end up being sold for anywhere between $63 and $75 billion. I don't agree with all the decisions Zaslav made, but the numbers clearly show that he saved what many believed to be a dead company.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 10/24/2025, 9:51 AM
@TheJok3r - He almost fired two of the only people there that had to successes for the company this year.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/24/2025, 10:33 AM
@LiquidSwords - He was going to wait until the end of the year before making that decision, and as a result of their success, they got a nice contract and bonuses. He did what any good executive should do; reward those who succeed and remove those who don't.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/23/2025, 8:02 PM
This is all for publicity, they don't want to split up the assets from live TV.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/23/2025, 8:07 PM
NHL, I wish that the buyout Disney did with Fox was a one-off. Not a fan of these mergers.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 8:17 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

"Not a fan of these mergers."

Same here; when it's all said and done we might just have two major studios making everything.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/23/2025, 8:22 PM
If anyone is pro-Capitalism and okay with this, you need to get [frick]ing dictionary, because one of the most important aspects of Capitalism is preventing monopolies. Capitalism has one purpose: To breed innovation and stay competitive in the free market. THIS IS NOT CAPITALISM. This is corruption, and this is why we need the government to put a stop to it and protect consumers.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 9:03 PM
@JackDeth - The problem with Capitalism is that this is its natural end point, its final form if you will. The rich do what they want and no one below them has much say in the matter.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/23/2025, 9:14 PM
@TheJok3r - That doesn't have to be its natural end point though. The US was working as a mostly Capitalistic society before Reagan started all of his de-regulating. China is the perfect example of a successful Capitalistic society (even though American propaganda would have you believe they're communists). True FREE MARKET Capitalism can work if guided by the right people.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 9:24 PM
@JackDeth -

"True FREE MARKET Capitalism can work if guided by the right people."

The problem is that the US is the furthest away from being guided by the right people, with the majority of voters voting against their interests on a regular basis. Capitalism and democracy as a whole live and die by the intellect of the voting base, and I don't need to tell you that voter intellect is at an all time low here in the US.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/23/2025, 9:28 PM
@TheJok3r - Okay, we agree America is broken. That wasn't my original point. My point was that what we're experiencing here now (with all of these monopolies) flies in the face of true market Capitalism, so anyone who thinks this is how Capitalism is supposed to work is misinformed.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/23/2025, 8:25 PM

All of these giant company execs can just circle jerk until the cows come home.

All I want is a great Batman movie. They get that by firing MooSeSh!tty and laying out the cash to get one of the 3 or 4 best directors in the world.

All of this uncertainty means it will probably take longer before this happens. UGH!
jst5
jst5 - 10/23/2025, 8:38 PM
@DocSpock - I mean David Ellison is on record saying he was a massive 80's and 90's DC movie and comic fan and still collects things from those era's.

That's great news...not many if any besides him running these big film companies who are legit DC fans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/23/2025, 8:26 PM
Damn , WBD & Zaslav playing hard to get lol…

Honestly I would rather Paramount Skydance not be able to do another merger since they just acquired the former.

if there’s gonna be a merger then I think Amazon could be interesting…

I mean just imagine Bond & DC under the same roof?.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/23/2025, 9:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - a lot of Amazon’s stuff you can’t own which im not a fan of.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/23/2025, 9:33 PM
@epc1122 - oh yeah , that’s true.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/23/2025, 9:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - same for Netflix which im not a fan of. I’d rather wb get bought by peacock, especially since they have universal as well which could bring dc to the Parks to rival Disney with marvel but I have a feeling wb is going to paramount or just doing all this to try to bring their value up. It’ll be nice when it’s all over and see where it lands. For me, I don’t need to know what the exact plan is for the movies and tv shows of dc, but i want their to be a plan. If that makes sense.
Luigi
Luigi - 10/23/2025, 8:32 PM
Hail "Time-Warner-Pepsico-Viacom-Halliburton-Skynet-Toyota-TraderJoe's"
TK420
TK420 - 10/23/2025, 9:10 PM
Disney selling Star Wars off is one-hundred times more interesting...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/23/2025, 9:13 PM
@TK420 - Is that happening ? seriously ?
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 10/23/2025, 10:08 PM
@TheJok3r - no lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/24/2025, 10:15 AM
@TheJok3r - we wish
RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/23/2025, 9:14 PM
For me, while a deal could happen (e.g., partial sale of Warner Bros.), the setup screams value maximization tactic. It's ~70–80% likely they're leveraging the buzz to re-rate the stock, especially with the split as a fallback.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/23/2025, 9:36 PM
The run of bad decision starting with the AT&T acquisition then the disastrous merger with Discovery and now this, only highlights that the current leadership at WB are terrible at their jobs.

I don’t personally love every single decision Gunn has made with the new DCU, but if this new merger is going to derail the little progress that has been made, just to start over yet again, then DC is doomed.

Our best bet is that Gunn stays in sees through his vision. Too many chefs in the kitchen always turns out badly. What DC Studios needs is a solid long term plan, and idk that Gunn has this worked out, but it’s better than what they were doing previously.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/23/2025, 9:50 PM
Bye-bye, Gunn and his shitty ”Superman” LOL
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 10/23/2025, 9:57 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - it won’t happen. Come on. He’s only made one movie. It was critically successful and made money.
