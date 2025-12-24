3 Reasons The Netflix/Warner Bros. Deal Is Good For DC Studios (And 2 Ways It's Not)

Netflix and Warner Bros. recently announced a deal that will see the streaming platform acquire the company's film and television properties for a massive $82 billion. The response in Hollywood has been mixed, with many arguing that this is the worst possible outcome. We'd argue that the Paramount acquisition of WBD would be a bigger blow, but for many comic book fans, it's the fate of DC Studios that is the main point of interest. Looking at both sides of the argument, there are pros and cons to the DCU falling under Netflix's umbrella. In this feature, we explore how the streaming service's acquisition of DC Studios could impact the brand both in a good way and in a couple of ways that have left us more than a little concerned. You can find our full breakdown by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

A New Platform For The DCU To Shine Of all the streaming services attempting to take our money each month, HBO Max (previously Max and, uh, HBO Max) isn't necessarily the most exciting. Yes, it has a lot of great Warner Bros. and HBO content, but seemingly on a revolving door, thanks to the company's licensing deals with other networks and platforms. HBO Max doesn't spotlight the DC brand as effectively as Disney+ does for the MCU, but a move to Netflix could change that. A good comparison would be how the streamer has handled its acquisition of WWE RAW in the U.S. (and the rest of the company's offerings overseas). WWE content is put front and centre on Netflix, helping it to reach a bigger audience than ever. If the DC Universe's old and new content is given similar treatment, then perhaps it can expand a fanbase that was greatly diminished by the DCEU's repeated failures rather than languishing on HBO Max...or Max...or HBO Max again.



DC Studios Might Benefit From Some Oversight The DCU is off to a strong start. Mostly. Veteran producer Peter Safran is handling the business side of running a studio, with Gunn focusing on the creative. However, the issue with having a filmmaker running a studio is apparent: just like every fan reading this would, Gunn is greenlighting the projects he wants to see. So far, that's led to the very niche—but admittedly brilliant—Creature Commandos. Peacemaker, meanwhile, was forcibly retconned into the DCU, and it confusingly brought back the same actors and characters from the DCEU, despite this supposedly being a full-blown reboot. Gunn is doing a good job, though he's made some questionable decisions. Several previously announced projects have fallen by the wayside, The Brave and the Bold still hasn't taken shape, and some cracks are showing after a very self-indulgent Peacemaker Season 2. With that in mind, a little more oversight certainly wouldn't be a bad thing, especially if it adds maybe one or two more creatives to the conversation.



Bigger Budgets And Room To Expand Superman looked like a big-budget blockbuster and deserved every bit of the success it found earlier this year. However, the movie was lacking in star power, and while we respect Gunn casting the right actors for these DC characters, it somewhat feels like DC Studios is cheaping out. Could that have something to do with David Corenswet reportedly earning $750,000 compared to Gunn's $20 million for Superman? Maybe, maybe not, but a cash injection from Netflix would open the door to the DCU attracting much bigger names and, assuming these movies stay in theaters, perhaps larger budgets overall. Ultimately, Netflix wants content, and that's something DC Studios can take advantage of. While Gunn and Safran will need to be careful not to go down the quantity over quality route that Marvel Studios did a few years ago, more DC movies and TV shows won't be a bad thing, especially as this universe continues to expand.



The Big Screen Experience Is At Risk Now, we get to the downside of Netflix's involvement with DC Studios (and Warner Bros. Pictures as a whole). Yes, the streamer claims to want to preserve the theatrical experience, but that's only going to last for so long. Netflix has a hugely successful business model, and by absorbing Warner Bros.' iconic brands, consumers will be left with no other choice than to subscribe to the platform if they wish to access them. That will allow Netflix to jack up monthly subscription prices, and when the alternative is sticking with the likes of Peacock and Paramount+, what choice will we have? Netflix is playing lip service to theaters. Ultimately, we'd bet on fewer and fewer titles playing on the big screen. That will come as a huge blow to the traditional moviegoing experience and will take us one step closer to living in a world dominated by streaming and having to watch movies on our phones.

