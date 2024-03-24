LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL Directors Release Statement Admitting That They "Experimented With AI"

The use of AI in film and television has become a hot-button topic of late, and any filmmakers or studios that decide to utilize this technology run the risk of facing some pretty intense backlash from those who feel it has no place in the industry and is hijacking work from actual artists.

Recently, it came to light that new found-footage horror movie Late Night With the Devil includes AI-generated art, and directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes have now responded by releasing a statement (via Variety).

“In conjunction with our amazing graphics and production design team, all of whom worked tirelessly to give this film the 70s aesthetic we had always imagined, we experimented with AI for three still images which we edited further and ultimately appear as very brief interstitials in the film. We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a talented and passionate cast, crew and producing team go above and beyond to help bring this film to life. We can’t wait for everyone to see it for themselves this weekend.”

While many have remained supportive of the independent film, others are calling for boycotts, and feel that giving even seemingly minor instances of AI-usage a pass is a slippery slope.

Star David Dastmalchian was asked about the AI controversy during a recent interview, and while he stands by the filmmakers, he acknowledges that the AI conversation is an "important one to have."

"It's an important conversation. We gotta have it."



Just finished a Zoom interview with David Dastmalchian for LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL.



Asked him about the use of the 3 AI images in the film. Filming was a couple years ago. Premiered at SXSW in 2023. All prior to the strike. pic.twitter.com/4kQCAqTikI — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 21, 2024

Late Night With the Devil has been getting rave reviews from critics, and currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is certain to entice audiences into the theater, but it will be interesting to see if the AI controversy ultimately has an impact on ticket sales.

The Suicide Squad actor stars as Jack Delroy, the host of a fictional 1970s variety and late-night talk show titled Night Owls with Jack Delroy. "The film purports to be derived from a rediscovered master tape of an episode from the show's sixth season, broadcast on Halloween 1977. During this live television broadcast, havoc unfolds when Delroy interviews a parapsychologist (Laura Gordon) and the subject of her recent book, a young teenager (Ingrid Torelli) who was the sole survivor of a Satanic church's mass suicide."

Check out some reactions below, along with a recently-released clip.