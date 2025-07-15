David Zaslav And Peter Safran On SUPERMAN's "Phenomenal" Opening; Tease BATMAN And WONDER WOMAN Plans

Warner Bros. has been on a real losing streak at the box office over the past few years, but 2025 has seen the studio turn its fortunes around with hits like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and F1: The Movie.

Superman is the studio's fifth consecutive #1 movie, earning $125 million at the domestic box office and a good, but admittedly not great, $95 million overseas.

Talking to The New York Times, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the studio is having "a hell of a fun" and is now "on the attack."

Addressing what's proven to be a strong start for DC Studios and the new DCU, he added, "Our biggest strategic opportunity was that DC was underdeveloped. Now we have Gunn and Safran firing with a 10-year plan. ‘Supergirl’ has already been shot. They’re working on Wonder Woman. They’re working on Batman."

Zaslav added, "I believe, deeply and wholeheartedly, in motion pictures. It’s the purest, most exhilarating and most powerful storytelling in the world."

According to this report, Superman cost an estimated $350 million to produce and market, meaning profitability is still a long way off. However, with the DC brand so tainted, a positively reviewed movie which just breaks even is likely to be good enough.

As the site puts it, "The company’s goal with [Superman] was ultimately to persuade movie fans to think differently about the DC Studios brand — that it has moved past a period of inconsistent storytelling and whipsawing quality."

That sentiment was echoed by DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran when he said, "Superman is a hero for everyone. What a great weekend, and a phenomenal start for our DCU!"

Batman and Wonder Woman are obviously a priority for DC Studios, and we'd bet James Gunn and Safran are facing at least some pressure from Zaslav to get movies featuring those popular characters in theaters sooner rather than later.

For now, DC Studios has Peacemaker season 2 up next, with Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface all coming in 2026. Hopefully, those will keep the new DCU's momentum going.

