David Zaslav And Peter Safran On SUPERMAN's "Phenomenal" Opening; Tease BATMAN And WONDER WOMAN Plans

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have praised Superman for its "phenomenal" opening, and it sounds like Batman and Wonder Woman are now the main priority...

By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Source: The New York Times

Warner Bros. has been on a real losing streak at the box office over the past few years, but 2025 has seen the studio turn its fortunes around with hits like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and F1: The Movie

Superman is the studio's fifth consecutive #1 movie, earning $125 million at the domestic box office and a good, but admittedly not great, $95 million overseas. 

Talking to The New York Times, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the studio is having "a hell of a fun" and is now "on the attack."

Addressing what's proven to be a strong start for DC Studios and the new DCU, he added, "Our biggest strategic opportunity was that DC was underdeveloped. Now we have Gunn and Safran firing with a 10-year plan. ‘Supergirl’ has already been shot. They’re working on Wonder Woman. They’re working on Batman."

Zaslav added, "I believe, deeply and wholeheartedly, in motion pictures. It’s the purest, most exhilarating and most powerful storytelling in the world."

According to this report, Superman cost an estimated $350 million to produce and market, meaning profitability is still a long way off. However, with the DC brand so tainted, a positively reviewed movie which just breaks even is likely to be good enough. 

As the site puts it, "The company’s goal with [Superman] was ultimately to persuade movie fans to think differently about the DC Studios brand — that it has moved past a period of inconsistent storytelling and whipsawing quality."

That sentiment was echoed by DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran when he said, "Superman is a hero for everyone. What a great weekend, and a phenomenal start for our DCU!"

Batman and Wonder Woman are obviously a priority for DC Studios, and we'd bet James Gunn and Safran are facing at least some pressure from Zaslav to get movies featuring those popular characters in theaters sooner rather than later.

For now, DC Studios has Peacemaker season 2 up next, with Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface all coming in 2026. Hopefully, those will keep the new DCU's momentum going. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/15/2025, 8:39 AM
I'm excited to see something new with Batman and Wonder Woman.

Superman was a decent take off, but it didn't really give us anything that the superhero genre hasn't been giving us for the last 10 years, it felt like a lot of more of the same.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 9:01 AM
@TrentCrimm - same with Spider-Man over years
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 8:40 AM
Zaslav: Do you have scripts ready for Wonder Woman and Batman yet?

Gunn: No, but we've got a killer Clayface script!

Zaslav: 😐....😑
Iports
Iports - 7/15/2025, 8:45 AM
I was very impressed with it ! Was a great movie experience and the fact I seen it with 3 people who don’t really like superman and even they said … shit that was actually really fun watch.

It’s not groundbreaking or amazing movie but it shows what Peter and Gunn are moving towards and I’m excited to see how they develop
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 7/15/2025, 8:46 AM
Very happy for the fans as well. I’m definitely excited for more.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2025, 8:53 AM
"Talking to The New York Times, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the studio is having "A HELL OF A FUN" and is now "on the attack."

A hell of a fun what? That statement doesn't even make sense.
And who are they attacking? Is there going to be another made up war Superman is going to illegally stop again between other fictional studios?

So confused....
Forthas
Forthas - 7/15/2025, 8:57 AM
" 'Phenomenal'Opening

User Comment Image
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/15/2025, 8:58 AM
A lot of kids would have loved this and would want to see what happens to these characters. Adults who try to wreck the chances of a kids movie succeeding are not entirely well people.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2025, 9:04 AM
@SirReginald - those adults are people try be something there not in life paid movie critic they didn’t try be that in movie theater they will have more fun entertainment movies with internet everyone thinks there professional critic, acting , and everything else in reality they never had job in Hollywood to know what acting is like and be paid movie critic

