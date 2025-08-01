James Gunn Teases SUPERMAN Sequel That's Not SUPERMAN 2; Weighs In On Toxic Fans Following SDCC Threats

Yesterday, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn seemingly confirmed that he's developing a Superman sequel. The movie has become the Man of Steel's first solo outing to pass $300 million at the U.S. box office, and recently surpassed $500 million worldwide.

A sequel would make sense then, but just as fans were starting to get excited, the filmmaker clarified that he was referring to the next movie he's writing. That will see Superman play a big role in the story, but it isn't Superman 2.

"This is the same movie," he told a fan on Threads. "Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2.'" He later added, "It's a ways off," and somewhat muddied the waters by sharing his definition of a "direct sequel. "I'm not sure how you define 'direct sequel.' I pretty much think of Peacemaker Season 2 as a direct sequel."

Gunn has seemingly shot down the idea of the movie being a World's Finest team-up with Batman, and with Supergirl set to swoop into theaters next summer, it's hard to say what the Kryptonian's next DCU project will be.

Superman vs. The Authority has been mentioned online, suggesting Gunn could make a Guardians of the Galaxy-style ensemble with the Man of Tomorrow front and centre. If that is the plan, it's likely based on Grant Morrison's Superman and The Authority comic book series.

In related news, Gunn has also responded to some of the toxicity online. This comes after a hardcore SnyderVerse supporter posted a video claiming they'd invaded the Peacemaker season 2 panel at Comic-Con, with the intention of "running up" on the DC Studios boss.

Gunn initially mocked the notion that they were mean-mugging him in a room full of 6500 people, but later got serious by addressing the deeper issues with many of these fans.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

