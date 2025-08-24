THE FANTASTIC FOUR: A Breakdown Of Scenes Cut From The Movie (Including Red Ghost's Surprise Role) Revealed

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: A Breakdown Of Scenes Cut From The Movie (Including Red Ghost's Surprise Role) Revealed

A full breakdown of scenes that didn't make it into the final cut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed, and that includes moments with Red Ghost, The Thing, H.E.R.B.I.E., and much more...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 24, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios seemingly went to great lengths to ensure The Fantastic Four: First Steps would clock in at less than 2 hours. However, as with many MCU movies, several scenes were shot that didn't make it into the final cut.

A few of these will likely be included with the eventual Blu-ray release, while others are likely unfinished and will remain forever locked away in Marvel Studios' Burbank-based headquarters. 

Reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared a breakdown of many moments from The Fantastic Four: First Steps that we didn't get to see in theaters (it appears this intel was gleaned from test screenings). For starters, they confirm that the reboot originally opened with the ABC special celebrating Marvel's First Family, not Reed finding out about Sue's pregnancy. 

Watching the movie, it's obvious that the sequence was meant to occur before the team's family dinner. As for why Reed needed iodine, the heroes were set to have vanished by the time the curtain opened, so they could go and deal with Red Ghost. 

"There was quite a bit more to Red Ghost and his apes," the leaker explains. "Red Ghost set up diversions to keep the [Fantastic Four] away so that he could steal their ship, but Reed figured that out. He hurries back to the Baxter building, where he fights a bunch of the apes and then stops Red Ghost."

Later in the movie, "There was supposed to be a scene of Reed visiting Red Ghost in prison and offering him a work release program, followed by a scene of him and his baboons building one of the teleportation bridges."

Other highlights include Sue visiting Mole Man in Subterranea when he considers starting a revolt, and it's said that his scene in the Baxter Building was added during reshoots. A few dialogue scenes were cut from the team's headquarters, as was an exchange between Galactus and the heroes when he realised they'd laid a trap for him in Times Square. 

Another sequence that sounded like a potential highlight saw "Ben [go] out for a night stroll and gets heckled at by some guys who run past him. He later finds H.E.R.B.I.E.'s mangled body in that back alley they ran from. He brings H.E.R.B.I.E. home, and the others are in shock."

So, there's nothing too major, but we definitely lost some cool moments from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie was a critical success, but leaving John Malkovich on the cutting room floor was certainly a choice!

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

As Interest In THE FANTASTIC FOUR Surges, It's Now Set To Finish Global Box Office Run Higher Than Expected
Related:

As Interest In THE FANTASTIC FOUR Surges, It's Now Set To Finish Global Box Office Run Higher Than Expected
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Storyboards Reveal Sue Storm/Mole Man Deleted Scene; New Costume Photos Released
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Storyboards Reveal Sue Storm/Mole Man Deleted Scene; New Costume Photos Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/24/2025, 3:47 PM
I like butter popcorn.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/24/2025, 4:14 PM
@lazlodaytona -

You're not still pulling that popcorn surprise bit are you?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 8/24/2025, 4:32 PM
@lazlodaytona - josh in every F4 article "here are some cool scenes from the movie please watch f4 in theaters please"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/24/2025, 3:48 PM
WOW...another butchered mess, why Feige do this to His own movies? Does he really think people Is stupid and Get confused if the plot Is not a straight líne
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/24/2025, 4:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - I wouldn't call this film "butchered", so much as I'd call it "lean". That's not an inherently bad thing, but I think a few more scenes of character and world-building couldn't have hurt.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/24/2025, 4:48 PM
@asherman93 - maybe but im a cynic
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/24/2025, 3:50 PM
Looks great

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 8/24/2025, 3:51 PM
20 more minutes was all they needed, was that really way too long? Matt Shankman won’t come back to this shitahow
Laridian
Laridian - 8/24/2025, 4:08 PM
@Gambito - Matt Shackman wouldn't have a career without Marvel and Kevin, so I think he's pretty happy to work on another project as soon as possible.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/24/2025, 3:57 PM
They should have kept it in imo. It was good already and I think that would have just added to the fun.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 8/24/2025, 4:03 PM
Wow, this could have given the movie an edge. It did feel too clean and sanitised at times. Maybe the heel turn from the crowd could have felt believable as well. In an otherwise detailed and visually delightful universe, the crowd was the weakest link.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/24/2025, 4:09 PM
@Ojeet78 - The crowd was the weakest link? Damn, people will complain about anything they can find.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/24/2025, 4:23 PM
@Ojeet78 - ehhh , it felt believable to me

Both this and Superman had the public turn on the heroes and I felt it made sense to have that and then the turn back because people can be fickle.

Also I do think the clean and sanitized feel worked for the film since it is almost a utopia that the FF have helped create.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 8/24/2025, 4:48 PM
@Laridian - Not complaining at all. Loved the movie and all the visual flair. Its just that the people really didnt invoke any feelings from me. One minute they were like " Yay , Fantastic Four" and the next they were like why won't you give your child to Galactus, and then back to "Yay , Fantastic Four".
Extremely comical in my opinion. I refuse to believe people would really react like that . Raimi's Spider-Man is a masterclass in background characters.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 8/24/2025, 4:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Public turning can make for great storytelling but it has to be earned and not feel surface level. Sadly it felt like that for both films , to me. With Superman it was laughable really. The guy just saved a squirrel in front of you and you think he has an evil harem. Also ,it was hilarious that Jor-el's and Lara's last message to their son would be to have as many wives. What !! Just leave it at ruling over Earth, if you have to.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/24/2025, 4:04 PM
Cue the idiots: "LOOK WHAT WE COULD HAVE HAD!!" What we GOT was a damn good movie. Editing exists for a reason.
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/24/2025, 4:12 PM
@Laridian - To be fair:


(And I actually forgot that Pedro Pascal was playing the guy who said this when I thought about it.)
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/24/2025, 4:40 PM
Release the extended cut!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/24/2025, 4:46 PM
If true (which it seems likely to be) , I honestly don’t think some of these are needed though without knowing the full context of the cut dialogue scenes in the Baxter Building or Galactus’s brief exchange with the team in the third act , I can’t be sure…

The H.E.R.B.I.E scene could have given the movie an edge & such but it raises the question how that group of people got to him in the Baxter Building or is this just another one of the many H.E.R.B.I.E’s Reed has made for people?.

Honestly , I think the movie just needed an extra 10 minutes or so to help it breathe a bit but the stuff out of this I would have kept was the Red Ghost action sequence & the later stuff with him in prison since the former could have shown Reed’s stretching abilities more in action at least!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder