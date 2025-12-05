Marvel Puts Out Awesome Nine-Hour Video Of Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch From FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Audiences have finally been introduced to the MCU’s Fantastic Four. Now, Marvel has released a nine-hour-long video featuring Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch and H.E.R.B.I.E.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 05, 2025 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Marvel Entertainment

The world has now been introduced to Marvel Studios' version of the Fantastic Four, and after years of anticipation, it was a worthy introduction. Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fanstic Four: First Steps presented new versions of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Despite a lackluster box office performance, the movie enjoyed a great critical reception—a first for the heroes—and thus, made fans excited to see more of them in the future. 

The eclectic group of do-gooders will return in Avengers: Doomsday, where they'll join forces with Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The movie is still over a year away, but luckily, Marvel has been kind enough to give us nerds some Fantastic Four material to hold us over until their arrival. Granted, said offerings have been unorthodox. The House of Ideas has taken to releasing long-form ambient videos centered around MCU characters.

In October, Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel put out "Fantastic Four's Ben 'The Thing' Grimm Waiting," a nearly 10-hour-long video of the Thing in the kitchen. Now, it's the Human Torch's turn. The company has released "Human Torch Fireside." It features Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, with his back turned to the camera, as he overlooks New York City from the Baxter Building. He then flames on, and spends the entirety of the runtime in his powered-up form:

The video is captioned with: "Warm up with Johnny Storm this holiday season and watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on [Disney Plus]."

As a nice surprise, at the 1:29:00 mark, H.E.R.B.I.E. shows up to interact with Johnny. Storm gives him a thumbs up, and the adorable robot leaves. The footage may be a few frames played on a loop, but it's nonetheless quite awesome. The special effects are surprisingly good, and its cinematography top-notch. It feels like a scene from a Marvel Studios production. It's fun for the House of Ideas to release these videos, as it allows fans to get lost in the MCU while doing chores or just relaxing. 

As mentioned, Marvel has put out a few of these specia bits of marketing. Aside from the Thing's and this most recent Human Torch one, the company also released one focused on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Johnny Storm's video serves as promotional material for the Disney+ release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, given the fact that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is expected to drop any day now, the video could also serve to drum up anticipation for the upcoming blockbuster. 

The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters on December 18, 2026.  

What did you think about this new ambient video from Marvel? Which of these videos has been your favorite so far? Let me know in the comments!

Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Criticizes Humiliating Nude Scene In The 2005 Movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/5/2025, 6:44 PM
has netflix announced justice league part 2 & 3 yet
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/5/2025, 6:47 PM
Man, what
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/5/2025, 6:55 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Noticed this sort of thing just the other day, an evolution of the real fire screensavers basically that started to become a thing with apps on smart TV's a while back (along with virtual fish tanks).

Netflix for instance has one for Stranger Things, Wednesday and K-pop Demon Hunters so that when someone doesn't have an actual fireplace and isn't in the mood for film or TV they can put one of those on and turn their big screen TV into a fancy fireplace instead while they study or whatever.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/5/2025, 6:47 PM
Cool.

Oh sorry.

Paris Hilton: "That's Hot."
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/5/2025, 6:50 PM
User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 12/5/2025, 6:49 PM
AllisGood is somewhere watching this in slow mo
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/5/2025, 6:51 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - AllisGood can take a number
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 6:59 PM
I liked Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm.

User Comment Image

He was still the brash , jokey ladies man but was less cocky and somewhat more mature then other iterations of the character…

I also liked the added dimension of indeed showing him being a smart person in his own right since the dude was chosen to go to space for a reason too.

Can’t wait to see him in Doomsday & beyond!!.

