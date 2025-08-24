Tom Holland And Destin Daniel Cretton Discuss Spidey Poses In New SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video

After a solid week or two of Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos and videos, the movie wrapped its Glasgow shoot and is now thought to be filming at Pinewood Studios.

There's been some chatter about more location shoots being planned in the weeks ahead. With that in mind, there's a chance we'll see more of Spidey, and even a few of the sinister villains set to do battle with the web-slinger in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

In the meantime, a new video from Tom Holland's only day on set in Glasgow has found its way online. Imagine being in the gym, only to look outside and see the A-lister suited up and discussing classic Spider-Man poses with filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, because that's what happens here.

The actor appears to be figuring out the best comic-accurate pose for his ride atop that armoured vehicle we know the hero pursues through the streets of New York City. While we had a full-blown featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day a couple of weeks ago, this is a fun, unseen moment.

"My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man. You know, it's funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time, somehow," Holland said of starting production in Scotland. "It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one. So, it's really exciting to share this with them."

"We've got some familiar faces on set. Good to see you, man. You know, I'm just going to do my best," he continued. "Hopefully, I get it right. No pressure."

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video in the X post below.

Tom Holland and Destin Daniel Cretton on the set of #SpiderManBrandNewDay🕷 pic.twitter.com/g4qXopWvRj — Tom🕷 BND era (@TomAndrewTobey) August 23, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.