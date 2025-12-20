SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature Classic Villain Created By Stan Lee And Steve Ditko - SPOILERS

As we're sure you know by now, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online earlier this week. While the quality of that video was abysmal, we still learned a lot about what to expect from the upcoming movie (you can find our full breakdown here).

With filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton embracing the comic books, it seems we can expect Spidey to go toe-to-toe with all manner of iconic villains. That includes Tombstone, The Scorpion, Boomerang, and The Hand, but we can now add yet another name to the list.

According to Daniel Richtman, Frederick Foswell will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Introduced by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #10, Foswell was a reporter for the Daily Bugle who secretly led a criminal life as the crime boss the Big Man.

He employed the Enforcers as his muscle and was eventually caught by Spider-Man, who brought his crime spree to an end. After serving some time behind bars, he seemingly reformed and returned to the Bugle. However, even though it didn't take long for Foswell to slip back into his villainous ways, he died saving J. Jonah Jameson's life.

Could Foswell be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's secret big bad? We don't think so. In fact, our theory is that Tramell Tillman is playing the character. It was recently reported that the Severance star is the Department of Damage Control's boss, and that could be an interesting way to reimagine the Big Man for the MCU.

"I always wanted to be in that world. I used to watch DC Comics and Marvel all the time. To be a part of it is such a gift," Tillman said of the movie in a recent interview. "I was treated lovely. Everyone was wonderful."

We'll see what happens, but this street-level Spidey adventure is so far shaping up to be everything comic book fans hoped for and more.

In related news, @MyTimeToShineH is reporting, "The DODC is after Sadie Sink’s character. They manage to capture her, but Spider-Man rescues her."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.