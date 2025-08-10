SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Featurette Reveals First Official Look At Tom Holland In Action As Spider-Man

It's been a week since Tom Holland suited up as the MCU's most spectacular superhero on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland. Now, Sony Pictures has released a new "Day One" featurette for the movie.

In the minute-long video, the actor opens up about starring in his fourth solo Spider-Man outing, and the experience of having the fans on hand for his latest "day one." Along the way, we're treated to some amazing behind-the-scenes footage of the web-slinger in action as he attempts to break into the tank that's barrelling through New York.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton can also be seen taking charge of what's happening on set. The cameraman, meanwhile, seems to make a point of lingering on that demon-like logo on the side of the armoured vehicle widely reported to be part of The Punisher's upgraded arsenal.

Whether that piece of imagery is a tease for what's to come in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains to be seen. Theories range from it being linked to everyone from Mephisto to The Hand and Mister Negative's Inner Demons (there's also a chance it means nothing at all).

"Putting the suit on, it feels different this time," Holland muses in the video. "I'm just going to do my best. Hopefully get it right. No pressure." Even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has alluded to this being the first time the actor has played the "classic" Spider-Man, likely explaining why he's approaching the role differently.

You can watch this new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the player below.

Day one back in the suit. The story continues with #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26 pic.twitter.com/SBbyAEfWmB — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) August 10, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.