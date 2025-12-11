SUPERGIRL 4K Trailer Screenshots Feature Closer Look At Krypton, Krem, And The Maiden Of Might In Action

Following the release of the first Supergirl teaser trailer, we have more than 30 hi-res screenshots, offering a closer look at all the biggest moments and reveals.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Earlier today, DC Studios released the first teaser trailer for Supergirl. The response has been mostly positive, though the comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy have been coming in thick and fast.

Even with Cruella director Craig Gillespie behind the camera, James Gunn's fingerprints are all over this one, a hint perhaps at what we can expect from the DCU moving forward. As DC Studios co-CEO, we can clearly expect him to be very hands-on.

If you're anything like us, we'd bet you've already combed through every frame of the trailer for clues. For those of you eager for an even closer look, there's now a huge gallery of 4K screenshots for you to delve into (to view the full-size versions, click on the shots below). 

Highlights include an appearance from the Man of Steel, Krypto the Superdog's return, a closer look at Krypton and its destruction, and Kara Zor-El in action against Krem's intergalactic mercenaries.

"Supergirl, compared to Superman, she’s had a completely different upbringing," Milly Alcock told io9 at a trailer launch event earlier this week. "She was brought up on a planet that was dying. Everyone that she’s ever known and loved is dead."

"She’s got a very big wall up and she’s very skeptical of people. And Clark is the opposite of that. He’s very overtly trusting. He expects the good in people. He’s had a very sheltered life, and he’s also pretending. Kara never pretends. If she’s not feeling well, you will know."

Seeing the fan response to her Superman cameo and the general excitement surrounding Supergirl pushed the House of the Dragon alum to go all in to make sure she did right by Kara. 

"Not only for myself, but for all of the people who’ve spent years of their [lives] trying to get this film up and made, and what it will mean to other young girls and other young women coming to see this movie," she explains. "Because I think she’s so flawed, and I think we really need a flawed hero."

Check out these Supergirl screenshots below, and stay tuned for our full trailer breakdown soon. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC. Supergirl is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.  

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production and The Safran Company Production. Supergirl will be released in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

