SUPERGIRL Teaser Trailer Introduces Us To The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow And Jason Momoa's Lobo

The first teaser trailer for Supergirl is here, and it follows Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow as she sets out on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

As the wait for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer continues—at this rate, us getting a leaked version from next week's early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash seems increasingly likely—DC Studios wants us all to "Look Out" for Supergirl, the highly anticipated DCU movie heading our way in June.

Kara Zor-El is clearly a very different hero from her cousin, Superman. While James Gunn's influence is clear—look no further than the sneak peek's catchy soundtrack and sets that feel very Knowhere-inspired—this movie has the same punk rock vibe as filmmaker Craig Gillespie's Cruella.

Much of the teaser is devoted to Supergirl attempting to protect Ruthye Marye Knoll from intergalactic bounty hunters. In the closing moments of the trailer, we finally get a first look at Jason Momoa's take on Lobo. Move over, Aquaman, the Scourge o' the Cosmos has arrived.

"I think that what Supergirl represents for young women, especially, is that you can be flawed," Alcock told GamesRadar+ earlier this week.

She added, "You don't have to be perfect in order to come to some sort of internal self-resolution. I think that we're kind of thrusted upon this narrative, especially women, that you have to be perfect. I think that Kara is someone who so beautifully leans into her flaws. I think that's really, really special."

Gillespie also shared his take on the hero's journey, explaining, "She gets dragged very reluctantly into the world of having to be a superhero. The way she handles that, the way that she deals with it, and the way that she finds herself through that story is really fascinating. And it's incomplete, which I love as well."

You can watch the first Supergirl teaser trailer in the players below, along with an updated synopsis, cast list, and details on the talent joining Gillespie behind the camera.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC. Supergirl is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.  

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production and The Safran Company Production. Supergirl will be released in theaters and IMAX across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

