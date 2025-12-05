SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Have Finally Wrapped Filming - But There Might Still Be More On The Way

Let's face it: Everyone is excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spidey has had a long and complicated history in the MCU. Since his introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the Wall-Crawler has fought the Vulture, helped the Avengers defeat Thanos and his army, defeated Mysterio, and stopped a multiversal crisis, meeting his Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire variants in the process.

Spider-Man: No Way Home presented a big status quo shift for Peter Parker. Aunt May died, and everyone forgot the existence of Peter Parker. After nearly five years, we're finally getting the next chapter in his story with Brand New Day. Helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will have Spidey teaming up with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

Filming kicked off in August, with Sony sharing a video to announce the start of production. Since then, we've gotten multiple BTS images that have given us exciting glimpses at what's to come for Spidey. Now, we may have a major (and exciting) update on the production process. According to Alex Perez from the Cosmic Circus, filming has wrapped:

🚨 Breaking: Spider-Man: Brand New Day has wrapped filming. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/FdFk2yQ7Kc — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) December 5, 2025

It's important to keep in mind this is a rumor. Having said that, the information lines up with previous information released. Recently, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed the movie was expected to wrap filming in December. If accurate, however, this is not the definitive end of production for the latest Spidery film. Per Richtman, the project is expected to go back behind cameras in February.

However, another scooper, @ApocHorseman, from Nexus Point News, stated that, though, they hadn't heard anything about February reshoots, they had heard the film was in line for additional photography in April.

I haven’t heard about February but I know they’re doing another round in April as well lol https://t.co/zMyqsXYidg — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) December 3, 2025

In the aforementioned announcement video for the start of production, Tom Holland actor talked about the effort being put into the movie:

"It's day one—my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. [...] We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, I'm just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What are you most excited to see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let me know in the comments!