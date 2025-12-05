SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Have Finally Wrapped Filming - But There Might Still Be More On The Way

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Have Finally Wrapped Filming - But There Might Still Be More On The Way

A new rumor claims that the next installment in Peter Parker’s MCU saga, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has wrapped filming in anticipation of its 2026 release date.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 05, 2025 08:12 PM EST

Let's face it: Everyone is excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spidey has had a long and complicated history in the MCU. Since his introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the Wall-Crawler has fought the Vulture, helped the Avengers defeat Thanos and his army, defeated Mysterio, and stopped a multiversal crisis, meeting his Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire variants in the process.

Spider-Man: No Way Home presented a big status quo shift for Peter Parker. Aunt May died, and everyone forgot the existence of Peter Parker. After nearly five years, we're finally getting the next chapter in his story with Brand New Day. Helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will have Spidey teaming up with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

Filming kicked off in August, with Sony sharing a video to announce the start of production. Since then, we've gotten multiple BTS images that have given us exciting glimpses at what's to come for Spidey. Now, we may have a major (and exciting) update on the production process. According to Alex Perez from the Cosmic Circus, filming has wrapped: 

It's important to keep in mind this is a rumor. Having said that, the information lines up with previous information released. Recently, scooper Daniel Richtman claimed the movie was expected to wrap filming in December. If accurate, however, this is not the definitive end of production for the latest Spidery film. Per Richtman, the project is expected to go back behind cameras in February. 

However, another scooper, @ApocHorseman, from Nexus Point News, stated that, though, they hadn't heard anything about February reshoots, they had heard the film was in line for additional photography in April.  

In the aforementioned announcement video for the start of production, Tom Holland actor talked about the effort being put into the movie: 

"It's day one—my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. [...] We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, I'm just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. 

What are you most excited to see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let me know in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
STRANGER THINGS Star Calls Miles Morales’ Spider-Man A “Dream Role”
Related:

STRANGER THINGS Star Calls Miles Morales’ Spider-Man A “Dream Role”
RUMOR: [SPOILER] Will Be Part Of Next Year's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reshoots
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: [SPOILER] Will Be Part Of Next Year's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reshoots

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 8:13 PM
So it may or may not have wrapped filming. Got it.

OT: [frick] Netflix.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/5/2025, 8:14 PM
[frick] em in their tiny stinkin little upside-downholes.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:28 PM
I wonder if Brand New Day's sequel will get a theatrical release window longer than a week.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/5/2025, 8:33 PM
Wrong Studio!!?? Nuh-uh.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2025, 8:31 PM
Cool if it has wrapped principal photography…

I hope this turns out well as a fan of the MCU Spidey films thus far aswell as DDC’s work on Shang Chi!!.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/5/2025, 8:38 PM
Why do they always call them reshoots. It’s additional filming. You don’t plan reshoots 4 months in advance while still filming the moving.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder