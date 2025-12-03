SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Update Reveals When Filming Wraps (And It May Have AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Implications)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started filming at the end of the summer, and while the set photos have, unfortunately, dried up, we do have an update on how work is progressing.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the next Spider-Man movie remains on track to wrap filming this month. Reshoots will take place in February, though Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman claims to have heard of plans for "another round in April as well."

It's previously been reported that Avengers: Secret Wars begins shooting next summer, so Tom Holland will have a short break before returning as Peter Parker. However, with Avengers: Doomsday reshoots scheduled for the Spring, there's a very good chance that cameras will roll on the two productions at the same time.

With that in mind, Holland may end up shooting something for the December 2027 release, even if it's just a cameo role. Rumours have pointed to Tobey Maguire being Avengers: Doomsday's main web-slinger, but we find it hard to believe that Holland won't swing into frame for a scene or two.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be the character's first street-level adventure in the MCU, with Spidey set to encounter characters like The Punisher, Tombstone, and The Scorpion. He's not entirely leaving The Avengers behind, though, as Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role as (a potentially) Savage Hulk.

"For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character," Holland previously said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I want to bring the fans something that's really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise. I don't mean financially, I mean the time to go to the cinema three times. That's a big ask."

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, 'This is what I think we should be doing.' And I think that's exactly what we are doing."

"So, it's been a really fun process developing the movie. It's the first time I've ever been allowed in that part of the process, and it's definitely a stressful experience," the actor continued. "But I think where we've got to, now that we're shooting, we are shooting absolute gold."

"I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise. We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things," Holland concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.