SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Wraps Filming After Four Months Announces Director Daniel Destin Cretton

...and that's a picture wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Four months after filming commenced and those initial set photos set the internet ablaze, director Destin Daniel Cretton has announced that principal photography has concluded on his hotly awaited Spidey sequel, which will feature the long-awaited return of Tom Holland as everyone's favorite webslinger.

In his touching Instagram post, Cretton writes, "I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

While we'd imagine there's some additional photography scheduled for the Spring, it's certainly a promising sign that the film was able to wrap well ahead of schedule so that the visual effects artists can get to work on what's easily one of the most high profile films of the year.

In other news, MCU veteran Brie Larson (Captain Marvel; Avengers: Endgame) left a comment on the post, congratulating her longtime friend and frequent collaborator. She hasn't been rumored to make an appearance in the Spidey sequel, but there's a strong probability she'll be back for Doomsday in the Winter.

In addition to Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Odyssey), the supporting cast consists of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Reginald the Vampire), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, The Whale), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, David Makes Man), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again), Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame, Spotlight), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tramell Tillman (Severance; Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning), Marvin Jones III (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Black Lightning), and Florence Pugh (Black Widow; Thunderbolts*).

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Short Term 12), with a screenplay from longtime Spider-Man scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It picks up after the multiversal chaos of the previous entry and positions Peter back as a street-level hero in New York City, where he'll cross paths with fellow Marvel legends The Incredible Hulk and The Punisher.

The upcoming Spidey sequel will be the final MCU adventure before Avengers: Doomsday, and while it's believed the new film will be relatively standalone in nature, we'd be a little shocked if it didn't feature a litlte something to set the stage for the highly anticipated mega blockbuster coming our way in December.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026!