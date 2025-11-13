AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Get Major Shooting Updates (Including When Reshoots Will REALLY Take Place)

As disappointing as it was to learn that Marvel Studios had pushed Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from their original May 2026 and 2027 release dates to December of each year, it should give the Russos the time they need to get the movies right.

We know that Avengers: Doomsday has wrapped filming, but much has been said about additional photography—reshoots—already taking place as the story continues to evolve.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared an update today, revealing, "AGBO and the Russos are in post-production on Avengers: Doomsday, with additional photography expected to take place in the spring before cameras roll on Avengers: Secret Wars in the summer."

It's interesting that reshoots are taking place in the Spring, as that will lead directly into when Avengers: Secret Wars begins filming. Marvel Studios has the next several months to figure out and refine Doomsday, and the reshoots will likely be used to build connectivity between the two movies.

It's been widely reported that Avengers: Doomsday's ending isn't set in stone, so we'd expect some crossover in terms of when cameras are rolling to better help that lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

That's similar to how Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured post-credits scenes filmed on the set of Avengers: Doomsday; however, with no movies set to be released between Doomsday and Secret Wars, we can likely forget footage from the latter finding its way into any upcoming MCU projects.

Recently, Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin teased his return as Thanos in the upcoming movies. "If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don't know, and has an idea, then I might acquiesce," the actor teased while promoting The Running Man.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.