ARMAGEDDON Build-Up Continues In First Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA And WOLVERINE Comics - But Is It A Reboot?

Armageddon, the next Marvel Comics event, launches next summer, but the groundwork is already being laid across the Marvel Universe. Today, you can take a first look at two key Armageddon chapters hitting stands in March with the reveal of Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2 and Captain America #8.

Armageddon will be written by writer Chip Zdarsky, who is currently laying pivotal groundwork for the event in his acclaimed Captain America run with artists Valerio Schiti, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar. Zdarsky, along with artist Luca Maresca, will also set up the event in a four-issue prelude series, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, spinning out of recent developments in Captain America and Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion.

The lead-in to Armageddon kicks into high gear in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2. Dark, shared secrets linking Wolverine, the relentless Nuke and the mysterious Dave Colton surface, throwing Logan’s hunt for a missing Super-Soldier into total disarray. Can Logan survive when the ghosts of his past are armed and ready for war?

Meanwhile, in Captain America #8, Cap has allied with the Latverian Liberators to put a stop to violent insurgent leader Salvation and his domineering True Latveria army. However, Salvation won’t back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation’s grip once and for all?

Much has been said about Armageddon potentially rebooting the Marvel Universe at a time when the company's sales are lagging behind DC Comics, but Zdarksy denied that during a recent interview with ComicPop Returns.

"Normally, I would never confirm or deny things," the writer said, "but I think Marvel is extremely proud of the fact that they've never rebooted."

Armageddon is still expected to have a major impact on the Marvel Universe, though the extent of those changes remains to be seen. However, the impending end of the Ultimate Universe is expected to factor heavily into this event and whatever comes next.

Check out the main covers for Captain America #8 and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #2, along with a Captain America #8 variant cover by Marvel’s Stormbreaker Netho Diaz, below. Stay tuned for more on Armageddon as we have it.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #8

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 3/4

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 3/25