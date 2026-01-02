WONDER MAN Stills Take Us To The MCU's Version Of Hollywood As SHANG-CHI Composer Boards Disney+ Series

Yesterday, Marvel Television released the first full trailer for Wonder Man. We now have some new stills from the series, and confirmation that the soundtrack—featuring an original score by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings composer Joel P West—will be released on Hollywood Records across all digital platforms January 30.

A press release sent out by Disney also confirms that, "All eight episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27." We've known this would likely be the case for a while, but there's been some confusion on social media about whether the MCU series really is being released in one go.

Aside from Echo, which was plagued by issues that led to a restructuring of the entire series, new episodes of Marvel Studios-produced TV shows have typically dropped weekly. Why that's not the case with Wonder Man isn't clear, but given the talent involved, it's hard to believe it's run into the same issues as the Hawkeye spin-off.

It might be that Disney+ has simply decided Wonder Man makes for a better binge watch than a weekly series, especially as it's previously been reported that the episode runtimes are only between 23 and 34 minutes.

"We’re doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films," lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II previously said. "We’re doing something that’s fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware."

"The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera," the Watchmen star added. "There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it’s just dressing. That’s not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor’s journey. It’s about a journey of friendship."

The eight-episode series is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

Wonder Man stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature.

The series follows aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.