WONDER MAN: Surprisingly Short Runtimes For All 8 Episodes Of Next MCU TV Series Revealed

Ahead of Wonder Man's Disney+ premiere in January, the runtimes for each episode of the Marvel Television series appear to have found their way online. However, they're quite a bit shorter than expected...

Nov 06, 2025
Wonder Man debuts on Disney+ next January, and the runtimes for each episode now appear to have been revealed. Posted on X by @legadodamarvel, they're surprisingly short and suggest the Marvel Television series will be a relatively breezy affair. 

As far as we're aware, the plan is for these episodes to be released weekly, though we wouldn't be surprised if the first couple premiere on the same day (Marvel Studios has yet to announce an official release schedule). 

With the longest episode of Wonder Man clocking in at 34 minutes and the shortest at 23 minutes, these runtimes are in the same ballpark as a sitcom, for example, rather than the usual 45 - 60 minutes we get for dramas.

Still, take credits into account, and that 23-minute episode is more likely to be around the 18 or 19-minute mark. Here's the full list:

Episode 1: 32 minutes
Episode 2: 32 minutes
Episode 3: 32 minutes
Episode 4: 30 minutes
Episode 5: 23 minutes
Episode 6: 34 minutes
Episode 7: 33 minutes
Episode 8: 32 minutes

As long as these runtimes work for the story being told, it's hard to complain. It's hard not to wonder whether this was originally a six-episode series (like many MCU TV shows). Still, Marvel Television must have had a good reason to extend it to eight, if indeed they did.

"I think the coolest thing to me is that it doesn’t feel like it’s about superheroes," Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said at last month's New York Comic Con. "To me, it feels like it’s about ambition, friendship, and dreams. I think just the idea of Simon being a guy who has something, who feels like he has something to offer."

"He feels like he’s in this really big world with a really big talent that nobody knows about, and I think that’s the very relatable thing is being ambitious and going after your dreams," the actor continued. "We get to tell that story, do it in a clever and fun way with some attitude, and hide it in this infrastructure — the world of Marvel. So, it’s really cool to be a part of something like that."

You can rewatch the first Wonder Man trailer in the player below. 

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." 

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry. The show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers. Demetrius Grosse and Joe Pantoliano are also expected to appear.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie. 

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.

WONDER MAN Synopsis, Writers, And Directors Revealed; DAREDEVIL Star Joe Pantoliano Joins Cast
