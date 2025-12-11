WONDER MAN Viral Marketing Sees Trevor Slattery Storm Out Of "Bad Actors" Podcast Interview

Marvel Studios is taking a unique approach to marketing Wonder Man, including putting Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery front and centre. Talking to journalist Ben Mankiewicz about his role in "Wonder Man" as Barnaby, we quickly learn that Trevor doesn't appreciate being questioned about his time in prison.

That came after he was hired to pose as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3. We caught up with him in Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King, and later learned that he'd been captured by the real Mandarin, Wenwu, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Things quickly escalate during Slattery's appearance on the "Bad Actors" podcast, and he eventually storms out after giving Mankiewicz a piece of his mind.

Who is Barnaby in the in-universe "Wonder Man" movie? There aren't any characters from Simon Williams' corner of the Marvel Universe with that name, so we don't believe he's based on anyone from the comics.

"Trevor realises how hard Simon is working to be Simon," Kingsley previously said of his MCU return in Disney+'s Wonder Man. "I think it’s very caring of Trevor’s character to see this bundle of commitment and energy and forensic approach to acting and say. 'This is great, just point [your energy] this way,' so it’s a great symbiotic relationship."

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

The series is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.