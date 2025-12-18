WONDER MAN Clip: Simon Williams Makes An Invaluable Acquaintance In New Look At Marvel's Next Disney+ Series

WONDER MAN Clip: Simon Williams Makes An Invaluable Acquaintance In New Look At Marvel's Next Disney+ Series

Marvel Television's Wonder Man is set to premiere on Disney+ next month, and the first full clip from the next MCU-set series has been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

All eight episodes of Marvel's Wonder Man are set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, and the first full clip has now been released online (via USA Today).

Marvel Television's next series is shaping up to be a very different type of MCU project, with the recent teasers confirming that the show will at least partially serve as a Hollywood satire in the same vein as Apple TV+'s The Studio, with a sprinkle of "superhero fatigue" commentary thrown in for good measure.

The show will introduce Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as a struggling actor who pursues the role of Wonder Man in a big-budget reboot of a classic movie. The twist? Williams has some incredibly powerful abilities of his own - he's just not particularly interested in using them.

Williams will be joined by a familiar face from the MCU, with Sir Ben Kingsley reprising the role of Trevor Slattery, the actor who posed as The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before returning for a memorable supporting turn in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This clip features the pair meeting for the first time, as Williams presses the veteran actor to spill the details on the top-secret project he's in the running for.

"We’re doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films,” Abdul-Mateen told Empire in a recent interview. “We’re doing something that’s fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware.”

“The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera,” the Watchmen actor adds. “There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it’s just dressing. That’s not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor’s journey. It’s about a journey of friendship.”

You can check out the clip at the link below, along with some recent social media spots.

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
WONDER MAN Star Ben Kingsley Reveals IRON MAN 3 Connection And A Deeper Exploration Of Trevor Slattery
Related:

WONDER MAN Star Ben Kingsley Reveals IRON MAN 3 Connection And A Deeper Exploration Of Trevor Slattery
WONDER MAN Viral Marketing Sees Trevor Slattery Storm Out Of Bad Actors Podcast Interview
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN Viral Marketing Sees Trevor Slattery Storm Out Of "Bad Actors" Podcast Interview

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder