WONDER MAN Has Officially Cast Another Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mutants

There's been some chatter online in recent weeks about the mutant Doorman making his MCU debut in an upcoming project. Now, it's been confirmed that stand-up comic Byron Bowers will portray the character in Marvel Television's Wonder Man.

The Direct was first to confirm the news after acquiring the latest issue of Disney's D23 Magazine (which will be discontinued next year).

We don't know whether DeMarr Davis will have superpowers in Wonder Man, but Marvel Studios has been slowly teasing the presence of mutants in the MCU for a few years now. Ms Marvel was confirmed to have the X-Gene, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later suggested that Namor is a mutant.

Since the Disney/Fox merger, Marvel Studios has access to hundreds, if not thousands, of new characters. For whatever reason, Doorman must be a good fit for the story being told in Wonder Man.

DeMarr was introduced in the pages of West Coast Avengers #46 in 1989. Created by the legendary John Byrne, he's an average guy who answers a classified ad in the newspaper seeking "costumed adventures" to join a new team.

Suiting up as Doorman, he used his teleporting and intangibility powers to take a crack at being a superhero. His history on the page is limited, but DeMarr joined the Great Lakes Avengers, a largely comical team of wannabe heroes.

There's an awful lot we don't know about Wonder Man, including what the deal is with Simon Williams' powers. If he gained those in an unwanted experiment—which would line up with his comic book counterpart—then we can safely assume that Doorman was part of the same program. This also raises the question of whether the title character is also a mutant and what the endgame is for these seemingly random nods to the X-Men.

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

The series is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.