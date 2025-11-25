WONDER MAN Gets Meta With A Bonkers Video Featuring Trevor Slattery, "Acting Coach To The Stars"

Marvel Studios appears to be pulling out all the stops for Wonder Man, as a bonkers new promo features Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery offering to share his acting expertise with willing students...

By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Like WandaVision before it, all signs point to Wonder Man being unlike any other MCU TV series. While Simon Williams does have superpowers, he's simply hoping to play "Wonder Man" in a reboot of the classic superhero franchise, giving this project a meta feel.

It's already been confirmed that the show will touch on—and likely poke fun at—reboots and superhero fatigue, and things have just got even weirder with Marvel Studios' latest marketing tactic. 

Advertisements for "acting coach" Trevor Slattery have been spotted in the wild, and the number pictured leads curious fans to a video with the Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings character promising to share his expertise. 

It's a clever little marketing tactic, and one that suggests Disney+ will put a little more effort into promoting Wonder Man than it has other recent MCU projects on the streamer (Ironheart, for example, came and went with little fanfare). 

If this promo is representative of what we'll see in the show, then it now seems safe to assume that Simon will be one of Trevor's "students."

Teasing what fans can expect from Wonder Man, lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently revealed, "We’re doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films. We’re doing something that’s fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware."

"The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera," the Aquaman and Watchmen actor noted. "There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it’s just dressing. That’s not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor’s journey. It’s about a journey of friendship."

In Wonder Man, aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." 

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man is written by Andrew Guest, Paul Welsh & Madeline Walter, Zeke Nicholson, Anayat Fakhraie, Roja Gashtili & Julia Lerman, and Kira Talise. Directors on the series include Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie. 

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers.

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man's executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Jonathan Schwartz, Brad Winderbaum, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ on January 26, 2026.

WONDER MAN Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases Tongue-In-Cheek, Self-Aware MCU Series; New Image Released
CapA
CapA - 11/25/2025, 6:32 AM
Must watch.

