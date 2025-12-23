James Ransone’s Wife Posts Touching Tribute To The IT: CHAPTER TWO And SINISTER Star Following His Passing

It was announced on December 21 that James Ransone, known for his roles in Sinister, It: Chapter Two and The Wire, had passed away by suicide on Friday, December 19 at 46. Now, his wife, Jamie McPhee, has posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram. McPhee posted a picture of herself alongside the actor, writing in the caption:

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again. You told me—I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me—and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts—you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

Soon after, McPhee shared another post with a picture of her children, where she opened up about her grieving process and thoughts since the passing of her husband, whom she called "PJ":

"Today I took our kids with my angel Kristen to the [mall]. [...] For the first time in my life, it was clear that people recognized me. I heard someone behind me in the food court say, 'ask her.' But they didn't. And thank you for not. I was with my kids. I told a friend later, and she said, 'It makes you realize you never really know what people are going through.' And that's true. Because in many moments we looked... happy. Normal. Laughing. Smiling. How? Not because we aren't grieving. We are. But because I have two beautiful, incredible children who force me *daily* to see all the love and all the light that still exists inside of this.

PJ, the outpouring of love for you is truly beyond anything you could ever imagine. But more than that, this devestating loss has also given so many an unbelievable gift. I have been told countless stories. And there are probably a hundred thousand more I still haven't heard of people reconnecting. Of friendships healing after years of silence. Of truths finally being spoken. Of old pain being brought into the light and somehow... softening. Sometimes almost instantly. I know this is real because I've done it myself in these past few days."

She then detailed a conversation she had with Ransone shortly before his death: "In the weeks before you left us, after months of telling me nearly every regret you'd ever carried: every mistake, every [frick]-up, every hurtful thing you thought you'd wrote or said, you burst into tears and said: 'Babe, you know the most [frick]ed-up thing of all? I actually love everyone.' Well, babe, it turns out that despite all of it, everyone actually loves you too."

A GoGundMe to support the family was also set up. The campaign states the following:

"On Friday, December 19th, we lost James Ransone—beloved husband, father, and friend. James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father. His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it.

This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss. Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James's light present in their everyday lives. If you feel moved and are able to contribute, your support will go directly toward helping this family move forward with stability, care, and love."

Some supporters of the campaign posted tributes to the actor on the GoFundMe page. One of them stated: "[I] grew up with a lot of James' work. He touched a lot of lives he never met. I'm so grateful to have gotten to see him shine on screen. Your family is in my thoughts." Another supporter wrote: "Sending all of my love. James brought so much joy to my life in some of my favourite films. I am so sorry for your loss." Another user also stated: "Incredibly sorry for your loss. He impacted many, many people and will never be forgotten. Best wishes to you and your family in this difficult time."

Ransone had starring and supporting roles in multiple movies and TV series. On the film side, he starred or appeared in projects like Sinister, Oldboy, Tangerine, Sinister 2, It: Chapter Two, and The Black Phone. On television, he played a prominent part in Season 2 of HBO's The Wire as Ziggy Sobotka, and had roles in shows like Burn Notice, Hawaii Five-0, Bosch and SEAL Team.

His last on-screen roles were on the second season of Peacock's Poker Face, and Black Phone 2, directed by Scott Derrickson.

If you, or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please seek help. The following resources are available if you need them: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. Another resource available is the International Association for Suicide Prevention.