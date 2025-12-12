The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Has Now Arrived In Theaters Ahead Of AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH's Release - UPDATE

UPDATE: Rumours that there will be three different Avengers: Doomsday teasers have resurfaced today. While this hasn't been officially announced, it seems Earth's Mightiest Heroes are being used as a selling point for initial and repeat viewings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Hopefully, Disney and Marvel Studios will make an official announcement soon (including whether they'll receive online releases). Piecing together what we know with hints like this, though, and an online debut followed by three theater-exclusives is definitely plausible...

You're not, you're getting FOUR Doomsday teaser trailers 💀 https://t.co/tPOkxnHb94 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) December 12, 2025

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is one of the most highly anticipated teasers in recent memory, but the chances of an imminent online release appear slim.

All signs point to Disney having the sneak peek play exclusively in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens next Thursday in the U.S. and in the first half of the week in select international locations.

Today, it's been confirmed that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been sent to theaters, though it's currently locked, meaning it can't be viewed in advance (and leaked). The teaser has also been rated in Brazil, meaning our first look at the movie could end up being a video recorded from the back of a theater somewhere overseas.

That's not the optimal way to see a trailer, and while Disney will be banking on the majority seeing it with Avatar: Fire and Ash next weekend, die-hard fans will flock to any leaks, no matter the poor quality.

Disney is clearly taking a page out of Christopher Nolan's book; earlier this year, the filmmaker exclusively debuted The Odyssey teaser on the big screen, admittedly giving it more of an event feel than a teaser that's randomly dropped on social media one morning.

An online release for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is bound to happen at some point, even if it's Christmas week. Still, we'd advise staying tuned because it shouldn't be too long before we see something from the movie.

Hopefully, we can soften the blow a bit by telling you that a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu has also been sent to theaters and is expected to be released online next week.

Trailer is required to have a key to play, meaning this trailer most likely won't be posted to socials and will only run on the films themselves. — MikeOnTheGrid 🥏 (@MikeTheProgram) December 11, 2025 I should also add that this trailer is 1 minutes and 27 seconds long. Contrary to the 60 seconds that was rumored. — MikeOnTheGrid 🥏 (@MikeTheProgram) December 12, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.