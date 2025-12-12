CONFIRMED: Marvel Studios Will Release FOUR Different Trailers For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY In Theaters

We've been hearing rumors that Marvel Studios has multiple trailers for Avengers: Doomsday ready to go for a while now, and earlier today, it was reported that the studio intends to release up to four different teasers for the next MCU event movie in theaters.

This has now been confirmed by THR, who also provided a few more details on plans for the rollout.

"Disney is sending theaters four different trailers for the Marvel mega-movie — each will play for one week, before switching to the next. So, if you see Fire and Ash opening weekend, you’ll get trailer one. If you go a week later, you’ll get trailer two, and so on."

So, if you want to see all trailers, you'll obviously need to buy four tickets to Fire and Ash.

No word on if or when the teasers will make their way online (there's speculation that an amalgamated version of all four may release at a later date), but we'd be very surprised if at least a couple of them weren't leaked.

Whether the trailers will all connect or only feature slight variations is not clear, but The Direct editor Jack McBryan posted the following.

I know of 1 of the differences between the 4 trailers, and I would call it more of a "stylistic" change rather than a change with real "substance"



I heard there are other changes beyond that, but I am keeping my expectations in check. Not expecting 4 completely unique trailers https://t.co/U8xD3BUrem — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) December 12, 2025

A supposed breakdown of the first trailer was shared on Reddit. We're not buying this one at all, but have a read through and see what you make of it.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.