SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature Daredevil Villain [SPOILER] - But What About Matt Murdock?

By JoshWilding - Dec 13, 2025 03:12 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the web-slinger's first street-level adventure in the MCU. So far, that's led to characters like The Punisher and Tombstone being added to the cast, though there's some frustration that Charlie Cox's Daredevil won't join them. 

It may be hard to add the Man Without Fear to the mix without potentially compromising plans for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and 3, so we can only hope that Matt Murdock swings into action alongside Peter Parker in Spider-Man 5.

We may be one step closer to that happening based on this latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour. According to Daniel Richtman, The Hand is set to appear in the movie, and they'll be decked out in their comic-accurate red costumes. 

This would explain reports of Spidey battling ninjas, but the extent of their role in the movie—and whether they're just one of many threats the hero encounters on the mean streets of New York—remains to be seen.

We last saw The Hand in Netflix TV shows like Daredevil and The Defenders. Their portrayal there wasn't overly comic-accurate, and it drew criticism from fans as a result. It's now hard not to wonder whether The Hand's appearance here might be setting up their role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (where we'll hopefully see Elektra's return). 

As for Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Richtman says that, as of now, he still isn't set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Well, I don’t read anything, so I don’t know [what fans are saying online]," Cox said back in October. "I know that they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not. I’m not in Spider-Man. I’m just concentrating on DD right now."

Despite that, fans continue pushing for his big screen debut as Daredevil. Jon Bernthal's Punisher being in the movie bodes well for it happening somewhere down the line, so we'll have to wait and see. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
