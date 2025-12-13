SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer - Speculation Mounts As Sony Shares "All We Want For Christmas" Post

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday (actually the first of four) is set to debut in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash next week, but could we also get a first look at some footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day this side of 2026?

The Sony Pictures UK Twitter account has posted a GIF of Peter Parker from one of the earlier Spider-Man movies, adding: "All we want for Christmas is Tom Holland," with a couple of (potentially) telling emojis.

This may have nothing to do with the trailer, of course, but a lot of fans are taking the post as a hint that we will see the first teaser for Brand New Day less than two weeks from now.

If we do see something from the movie by Christmas, it may not be anything close to a full trailer, but any kind of official promotional material will be a welcome Holiday surprise for Spidey fans.

In addition to Holland as Spidey, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will make her MCU debut, and the secrecy surrounding her character has promoted a lot of speculation (you can read the latest rumors here).

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.