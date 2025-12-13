Godzilla Returns In New Look At MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS' Kong-Centric Season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is set to shift the spotlight to King Kong and Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw as he travels to Skull Island. There's been a lot of speculation about what this means for Godzilla, but the King of the Monsters will return to the popular Apple TV series.

A first look at the iconic Kaiju has been revealed in a promo currently playing on the streaming platform (via SFFGazette.com).

While we're not expecting a Godzilla vs. Kong rematch—or "prematch" given where this series sits in the MonsterVerse timeline—Godzilla's role in this story as it continues is a major source of intrigue.

Season 1 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ended on a major cliffhanger when Shaw stayed behind to fix a malfunction in a portal that could return his crew to Earth. While it seemed he didn't make it after falling off the Monarch ship and being sucked into the Hollow Earth, a trailer has since confirmed he lived to fight another day.

It was also recently revealed that we're getting a prequel to this prequel series with a show revolving around Wyatt Russell's young Lee Shaw during the Cold War. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is heading to theaters in 2027.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea.

The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Black serves as the showrunner for Season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. The series will run for 10 episodes, and the premiere on February 27, 2026, will be followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.