THE HORROR OF GODZILLA Comic Book Will Make The King Of The Monsters More Terrifying Than Ever

An upcoming comic book, The Horror of Godzilla, will portray the King of the Monsters as a full-blown horror movie character while detailing the iconic Kaiju's first attack on humanity.

By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

While Godzilla's adventures typically play out in the sci-fi realm, there's definitely a touch of horror to the iconic Kaiju. This July, the terror that accompanied his first attack on humanity will be detailed in IDW's appropriately titled The Horror of Godzilla

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the comic—set in 1954 Japan—is written by Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (Marvel Zombies: Red Band, Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone) with artwork from Tristan Jones (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Aliens: Defiance).

Described as "the most spine-chilling kaiju comic book event you'll ever experience," the series will allow readers to "witness the sheer terror behind Godzilla's first horrifying onslaught on the human race and how the power behind its Kai-Sei energy has a frightening and transformative impact on humans exposed to the grim blasts."

It's a unique approach to the King of the Monsters, and a far cry from the wackiness in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise. If anything, it seems this portrayal of the iconic Kaiju is more in line with what we saw in filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One.

"The first year of the Kai-Sei Era found us in a world — a galaxy, even — steeped in kaiju, as we felt that was the best starting point for this universe," Parker and Sheridan said in a joint statement. "But now is the perfect moment to go back to the narrative bedrock, the genesis of our tale: humanity’s very first meeting with Godzilla."

"To not only be asked to tell this crucial chapter of the Kai-Sei saga, but also to make it as wild and horrific as possible," they continued. "Oh, and Tristan Jones is going to draw it? We’re beyond honoured and cannot wait to share this one with readers."

Jones added, "As a storyteller that’s become something of a fixture in the horror genre, it’s a genuine honour and a thrill to work with Griffin and Ethan (and our incredible editor Jake [Williams]) on a Godzilla story that leans so hard into my favourite visuals and even harder into things I always wished the films would."

"It’s a huge departure from what I’ve been known for so far, and everyone’s given me incredible space to both try new things and bring visuals to comics I’d never had a proper chance to before," the artist concluded.

Check out a first look at The Horror of Godzilla #1 below.

