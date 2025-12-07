SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Crew Member Confirms Production Has Now Wrapped In Since-Deleted Post

Though she has since removed the Instagram post, Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton's assistant has confirmed that principal photography has now wrapped...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 07, 2025 11:12 AM EST

Earlier this week, a couple of reliable scoopers claimed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day had wrapped production, and we now have confirmation via a since-deleted Instagram post.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton's assistant, Ziyi Cao, shared an image (nothing revealing) along with the caption, "Wrapping is always so emotional." She went on to say that she made sure to "hug everyone" before they parted ways.

Why Cao removed the post is unclear (it's not exactly a major bombshell to confirm that a movie has wrapped filming), but we assume she was asked to do so, possibly because Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios are planning to make the news official by announcing something on social media themselves.

While principal photography has wrapped, we know that Brand New Day has scheduled reshoots for early next year.

We saw some exciting and revealing set photos/videos while this movie was shooting, but the crew did manage to keep a few things under wraps, including the much-discussed identity of Sadie Sink's character.

Possible spoilers follow.

We recently shared a video from the London set which showed armed police officers rushing towards a woman and throwing her to the ground. Though the person getting arrested was only visible right at the end of the video, she did appear to be wearing the same green and yellow coat that Sink was spotted in last month.

It certainly sounds like the Stranger Things star is playing a villain, but we have also heard that she will be "an ally to Peter Parker" (though not necessarily Spider-Man), and that she will be involved in some sort of twist, so there's a chance she will be introduced as one character before being unveiled as someone else entirely later in the movie.

As out-there as the notion may seem, quite a few online scoopers (some more reputable than others) believe that Sink is indeed playing Shathra.

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

