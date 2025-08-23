RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Include The Symbiote; Sadie Sink May Be Playing [SPOILER] After All

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour suggests that the movie will find a role for the Symbiote. We also have some details on Sadie Sink, and there may be something to the Jean Grey chatter, after all...

By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2025 12:08 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is generating even more speculation than excitement than next December's Avengers: Doomsday. The rumour mill, meanwhile, is continuing to churn out a seemingly endless series of wild claims about what to expect from the wall-crawler's MCU return. 

There's been a lot of speculation about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the movie, something Scorpion actor Michael Mando has been teasing on social media for several weeks. In the comics, Mac Gargan does eventually become Venom, so Marvel Studios could skip past Eddie Brock and go straight to him in this new trilogy. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that the alien costume will have "some kind of role" in the next Spider-Man movie. Many fans had expected this to be saved for Avengers: Secret Wars, but Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Tom Hardy's Venom leaving a piece of himself behind on Earth 616, so we'll see. 

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is another big talking point. You'll recall that it was originally reported that she'd play Jean Grey (we've since heard that she may be introduced as one character before potentially being revealed as another). 

Well, while we're not putting much stock on this, The Den of Nerds' @JoshDenofNerds has posited, "So, she's Jean Grey but it's complicated... Kang has made it so the 616 X-Men don't know they are the X-Men... Kinda hard to explain but you'll see." 

That lines up with previous rumours about Kang the Conqueror removing the X-Men and Fantastic Four from the Sacred Timeline due to the threat they pose to him. There's also heaps of speculation on social media about Severance star Tramell Tillman potentially taking over the role of Kang from Jonathan Majors.

This feels more like a theory than anything, and introducing an amnesiac Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day—presumably to set up Avengers: Doomsday—would be a ballsy move on Marvel Studios' part. Still, a minor Multiversal subplot could work if the focus is mainly on street-level storytelling.

While D23 is fast approaching, it's unlikely that we'll get any Spider-Man: Brand New Day news there. It's not outside the realm of possibility that a teaser trailer plays in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this December, though, and the cast is rapidly starting to expand

In the meantime, you can rewatch our 2021 interview with Tom Holland on Spider-Man: No Way Home in the player below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear (there are lots of sinister possibilities).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/23/2025, 12:13 PM
Not that hard to explain. The mutants that comprise the X-men exist but they aren’t the X-men yet.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/23/2025, 12:45 PM
@LenSpiderman - Yeh, I'd kinda assume that there is always a chance the Xgene won't activate at puberty like it mostly would, remains dormant more akin to how Inhumans work, and He Who remains simply got the TVA to prune timelines where they did thus ALL the mutants exist already on 616 but sans any of their abilities in most cases. The soft reboot will simply mean they WERE activated when they should have been or become activated.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/23/2025, 12:16 PM
We'll see (20 more articles)
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/23/2025, 12:21 PM
So many rumors. And nothing of them will Happen.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/23/2025, 12:28 PM
"Kinda hard to explain but you'll see."
This is pathetic on all sides
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/23/2025, 12:34 PM
Den of Nerds is now being quoted as a source…

Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 8/23/2025, 12:37 PM
Omg I don't even care anymore. This movie sounds like a goddamn mess.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/23/2025, 12:53 PM
I can see the suit being introduced at the end, which will make it Spider-Man's main costume in the next Avengers movies and Spider-Man 5. He'll then lose it to Eddie at the end of 5, which will hopefully set up a Spider-Man Vs. Venom movie in 6.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2025, 12:56 PM
I don’t see us getting any X-Men & such in the MCU until post SW so I don’t buy the Jean Grey rumor for Sadie personally…

I also don’t think we get any symbiote stuff until then aswell if not most , a post credits scene in BND.

Also correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t the Hardy Venom leaving behind a piece of the symbiote thing retconned in The Last Dance?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/23/2025, 12:56 PM
It's not Jean hasn't used an alias before in the comics🤷🏾‍♂️
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/23/2025, 1:02 PM
