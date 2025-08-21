2025 Will Be First Time Since 2011 A Superhero Movie Hasn't Reached $700 Million At The Worldwide Box Office

Excluding 2020, a pandemic year without a single superhero movie in theaters, 2025 will be the first since 2011 that a comic book movie has failed to reach $700 million at the worldwide box office...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's becoming increasingly difficult to deny the existence of superhero fatigue, especially when looking at how 2025's Marvel and DC movies have performed at the worldwide box office. 

Superman is the year's clear winner, with an expected $625 million haul by the time its run ends. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will come in second with a predicted $525 million total, and then it's all downhill from there. 

Captain America: Brave New World tapped out with $415 million earlier this year, while Thunderbolts*—the year's best-reviewed superhero movie—only managed to reach $383 million when all was said and done. 

Thanks to COVID-19, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey's box office prospects were cut short in 2020, and The New Mutants came and went with little fanfare. Taking that aside, with none of 2025's releases set to reach $700 million, this is the first time since 2011 (14 years ago), in a non-pandemic year, that a superhero movie has failed to reach that figure. 

It's a troubling statistic. Thunderbolts* was always going to struggle with a cast of characters mostly known for being on streaming, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps was tasked with fixing a franchise that had become best known for producing terrible movies (based on the reviews and fan response, it succeeded). 

However, the Captain America and Superman franchises underperforming like this is troubling. In the latter's defence, it's coming on the back of a series of awful DC movies, but Cap's fall from grace is legitimately shocking. 

Is this the beginning of the end for superheroes? That's unlikely. Studios simply need to figure out how to make them for much less money, and 2026 will be the bigger test as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday should be guaranteed to surpass $1 billion. If they don't, then it might be time to panic. 

Did you skip any of this year's superhero movies in theaters? If so, let us know why in the comments section below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are both playing in theaters. The former recently debuted on Digital.

1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/21/2025, 1:26 PM
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:30 PM
When did The Marvels come out?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/21/2025, 1:32 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Recently 2023.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/21/2025, 1:35 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - GOTG 3 and I believe Spiderverse both made over 700 million
Polaris
Polaris - 8/21/2025, 1:40 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Across the Spider-Verse made 690, GOTG 3 made 845
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:41 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - thank you?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/21/2025, 1:30 PM
Very curious how much views will be added with streaming
sammac13
sammac13 - 8/21/2025, 1:32 PM
Seems about right. It’s like the audience reset to the way it was before the avengers in 2012. Marvel has a chance to do it again next year with brand new day and doomsday.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/21/2025, 1:33 PM
@sammac13 - facts
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/21/2025, 1:38 PM
@sammac13 - The difference is that they built up that good will with those earlier phase 1 films that led into the Avengers. Doomsday is completely missing that rather important aspect.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:32 PM
When did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania come out?
Polaris
Polaris - 8/21/2025, 1:37 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - 2023
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 8/21/2025, 1:51 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I dunno what's funnier/weirder....the fact that you keep asking when movies came out like you don't know how Google works....or the fact that people keep answering like it's a known fact on this site that you are incapable of using Google...lol...either way, it is entertaining.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:51 PM
@Polaris - I gotta stop drinking....
Forthas
Forthas - 8/21/2025, 1:32 PM
User Comment Image

SUPERMAN: Lex! When you had the your clone beat me up twice; released a Kaiju that almost destroyed Metropolis; broke into my home and destroyed my robot assistants; kidnapped my dog; killed my friend in front of me; threatened to kill my family; opened black hole that could have killed millions of people; dragged my reputation in the mud using a personal message from my dead parents; poisoned me with Kryptonite; and tried to suffocate me...I need you to know...YOU HURT MY FEELINGS!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/21/2025, 1:39 PM
@Forthas - ITS cool he Is Man enough to accept it
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/21/2025, 1:39 PM
@Forthas - the alternative was snapping his neck and we saw how well that went down the last time.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/21/2025, 1:41 PM
@Forthas - Superman: “marthhhaa” Batman: “why did you say that name” Superman: “they’re going to kill mmmmmaartha”.

Ok, then Batman can be friends with Superman and take away everything batman thought about Superman . There are silly things in both gunns and Snyder’s version. Yes there’s more to it for each film when you put more context to it, but still. In the final version of the Superman speech, “you hurt my feelings” wasn’t included.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:41 PM
@Forthas - Yes.......this was a bad scene. He seemed so determined to defend his character to this person who did all these horrible things to him personally and to the citizens of the city. This scene is the scene that has me giving the movie a 2 out of 5 stars. It would have been a 3 if not for that stupid speech.
Why would you care or bother to explain yourself to a horrible person like Lex. Just grab his ass and snap his neck......wait....wait....I meant take him to the police.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/21/2025, 1:49 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Superman does kill he just chooses not too. He killed Ultraman by pushing him into the black hole. Self-defence but he still had to do it.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/21/2025, 1:50 PM
@Malatrova15
@Oberlin4Prez
@WEAPONXOXOXO

If the Choice is between Superman snapping necks or crying like a b*ith and needing his evil oppressor to give him validation

Then...

User Comment Image

...all day!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 8/21/2025, 1:52 PM
@epc1122 - Even if the phrase was not included, the entire delivery was one of a person trying to explain to a monster that he is feeling bad because said monster makes mean remarks about him.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/21/2025, 1:53 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Snapping his neck after he was no longer an immediate threat to anyone in the general vicinity?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 1:36 PM
That’s unfortunate but it’s just the reality of the box office now post pandemic…

I’m sure superhero fatigue is at play to an extent (though I do think some are exaggerating it) but with some exceptions , those 400-600 ranges have become the norm it seems to me for movies in general or atleast big blockbusters.

Also say what you want about BNW but let’s not forget that it’s the first movie with Sam Wilson in the lead so if they make more but the numbers don’t increase then we got something to worry about when it comes to that franchise imo.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/21/2025, 1:36 PM
"Thanks to COVID-19, no superhero movies were released in 2020."

Birds of prey
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 1:41 PM
@Polaris - Wonder Woman 1984 and New Mutants too.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/21/2025, 1:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True, but weren't those straight to streaming? I remember watching them at home, but I'm not sure if they were also in cinemas
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 1:49 PM
@Polaris - me too but I’m pretty sure they came out in theaters too
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/21/2025, 1:50 PM
@Polaris - birds of prey was released before lockdown took place. February I believe.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/21/2025, 1:40 PM
Cool, wonder how both of these will do on streaming. Also it'll be interesting to see how much bank Avengers Doomsday will make.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/21/2025, 1:40 PM
I didn’t watch any of them in theaters aside from Superman. It’s the only one I wanted to support with my money, because I believe in the potential of the DCU, and I’m desperate to see a proper DCU Batman (hopefully played by Alan Ritchson) and I knew Superman needed to do well at the box office for that to happen.

Superman may have been slightly underwhelming, but there is an army of trolls who won’t shut up about MOS and Snyder who didn’t help it any, and it’s the first iteration after mustache-gate, Ezra and his shenanigans, and all the JL drama.

I think it set a tone for a comic book inspired franchise and a cohesive interconnected universe that has plenty of room for growth in all directions.

I’m looking forward to Lanterns and Clayface and eventually a Batman.

I’m over grounded takes on fantastical characters, lean into the comics, make it just as fantastical as it is on the pages.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 8/21/2025, 1:41 PM
Josh's penchant for hyperbole is mindboggling...
SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/21/2025, 1:43 PM
People are getting lives
Polaris
Polaris - 8/21/2025, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - More Karen Gillan is always good news :D
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2025, 1:52 PM
@Polaris - yes it is.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/21/2025, 1:45 PM
There is ONLY ONE CURE for this 2 Billion Plus is Very Real

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2025, 1:46 PM
Thor: Love and Thunder made over 700 million but seriously everybody. Did it deserve it? L&T was wayyyy worse than FF4 and Thunderbolts and Superman.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/21/2025, 1:47 PM
Ouch lol
Sinner
Sinner - 8/21/2025, 1:49 PM
I don’t care. I got a great Fantastic Four and Superman movie in one year, and a great Thunderbolts movie as well for good measure. I ate.
1 2

