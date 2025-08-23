THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Holding Up Well At Domestic Box Office During 5th Weekend In Theaters

Though Fantastic Four: First Steps wasn't the massive blockbuster many expected, the MCU reboot has been holding up pretty well at the domestic box office...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 23, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Despite the perception that The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperformed at the box office, the movie has proved to have stronger legs domestically than many expected.

According to the latest updates, the new big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family took in $1.6 million on Friday - a -35.9% drop from last week - and now looks set to finish its domestic run at around $275 million (it should pass $500M worldwide).

Though it's difficult to imagine Marvel Studios being overjoyed with the reboot's takings, it was a bigger hit than 2025's other MCU releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

As for Superman, James Gunn's DCU reboot has now officially passed $600 million globally. Despite recently releasing on Digital platforms, the movie has continued to perform pretty well in theaters.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/23/2025, 3:28 PM
And Pedro's mustache is holding up well on his face, also, get it?
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2025, 3:35 PM
@DREAMER - he’s a spoiled propaganda actor
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2025, 3:38 PM
@DREAMER - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/23/2025, 3:59 PM
@harryba11zack - lucky bastard
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/23/2025, 4:24 PM
@Matchesz -

Dean Cain would like a word with you
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2025, 3:35 PM
"Despite recently releasing on Digital platforms, the movie has continued to perform pretty well in theaters."

But not well enough to come anywhere close to dethroning Man of Steel either unadjusted for inflation and ABSOLUTELY AND DEFINATELY not adjusted for inflation.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/23/2025, 3:36 PM
Ive got to say....this Aint Fantastic
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2025, 3:44 PM
Interesting , good to see it holding up domestically atleast…

Maybe it was due to Superman being digitally released already but it’s cool that business has picked up to a degree domestically (probably also helps that they aren’t many family oriented films out right now).

Anyway , it was a solid film and can’t wait to rewatch it honestly!!.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/23/2025, 4:08 PM
Marvel Studios is going to be fine. Marvel Zombies will be highly reviewed and then Avengers Doomsday and Spider-Man Brand New Day will be over hyped and sell well. Then we will get a smaller release and the usual suspects will spell doom and gloom again. This cycle has existed since Phase 1 and we are now 37 movies and 14 TV shows in.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 4:09 PM
I say again, I'd love to see the stats for profits made from VOD streaming. Would be interesting to follow.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 8/23/2025, 4:09 PM
It’s been a slow crawl but it looks like it will finish its run with 500 million. A new milestone in the franchise. I gotta say that’s fantastic.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/23/2025, 4:24 PM
I remember when everyone said this would beat Superman, where'd all those clowns go? I loved all CBM's except BNW but I still have to address the ridiculous bias behind these movies

