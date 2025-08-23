THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Holding Up Well At Domestic Box Office During 5th Weekend In Theaters

Despite the perception that The Fantastic Four: First Steps underperformed at the box office, the movie has proved to have stronger legs domestically than many expected.

According to the latest updates, the new big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family took in $1.6 million on Friday - a -35.9% drop from last week - and now looks set to finish its domestic run at around $275 million (it should pass $500M worldwide).

Though it's difficult to imagine Marvel Studios being overjoyed with the reboot's takings, it was a bigger hit than 2025's other MCU releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

As for Superman, James Gunn's DCU reboot has now officially passed $600 million globally. Despite recently releasing on Digital platforms, the movie has continued to perform pretty well in theaters.

#SUPERMAN keeps reaching new heights, ready to join WB’s ALL TIME TOP10 highest grossing films of ALL TIME at US #BoxOffice TONIGHT, after grossing 955k on 7th FRI!

SPECTACULAR Legs, just a -32.9% drop from last FRI (vs #SpiderManFarFromHome’s 765k, -48.6%, #Thor4’s 1.1M, -27.3%,… pic.twitter.com/9uYeMf8vGm — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 23, 2025

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.