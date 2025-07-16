THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Confirms That John Malkovich's Red Ghost Has Been Cut From The Movie

There was speculation that John Malkovich's character may have been cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps when his name didn't appear in a recent blurb, and it's now been confirmed...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Despite showing up in the first teaser for the movie, speculation mounted that the legendary John Malkovich may have been cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps after the actor's name was absent from a recent synopsis.

Now, we have confirmation that Malkovich's character - the villainous Red Ghost - will not appear in the MCU reboot.

“There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor,” director Matt Shakman tells Variety. “When we were building a ’60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child — there was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version.”

As previously reported, the Red Ghost was originally going to feature in an opening sequence detailing the team's early years as superheroes.

In the comics, Ivan Kragoff was a Russian scientist who attempted to replicate the conditions that gave the Fantastic Four their powers. After building a ceramic ship, he flew to the moon with three trained apes: Peotor the Orangutan, Miklho the gorilla, and Igor the Baboon.

The cosmic rays gave Kragoff and his simian allies incredible powers, with Peotor developing control over magnetism, Miklho gaining enhanced strength, and Igor becoming a shape-shifter. Ivan himself gained the ability to become intangible at will, taking the supervillain monicker Red Ghost.

Malkovich doesn't have much luck with Marvel Comics characters, as he was previously set to play The Vulture in Sam Raimi's fourth Spider-Man movie before the project was scrapped.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Galactus' Face Is (Almost) Fully Revealed In Action-Packed New TV Spot For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/16/2025, 4:07 PM
My money for this movie will also be cut from the opening Box office.
calgarybean
calgarybean - 7/16/2025, 4:17 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - and no one cared.
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/16/2025, 4:36 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - Now you can spend that whole day (yet again) cluelessly crying and fail-trolling about movies the rest of the world is enjoying. How fun for you! X-)
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/16/2025, 4:52 PM
@calgarybean - I care
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/16/2025, 4:07 PM
John Malkovich says filming ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ was a “very odd experience because nothing is really there except giant screens and 18 epic cranes”

“It's quite odd in that way, but it was fun. The cast was fun. We’ll see how it goes”
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2025, 4:07 PM
good, hes a good actor and deserves better then this shit
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 7/16/2025, 4:07 PM
I just don't understand how you hire John Malkovitch only to cut him.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/16/2025, 4:56 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - practically did the same to Bill, Freakin, Murray!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 4:09 PM
Damn shame, he's an awesome actor.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 4:09 PM
Well i predict this riot
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/16/2025, 4:14 PM
Now he'll just have to go back to being John Malkovich. :)

User Comment Image
Battinson
Battinson - 7/16/2025, 4:58 PM
@Nomis929 - ooh he said the name of the movie!!!😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 4:15 PM
Damn , that sucks man but understandable if he felt he needed to streamline the film a bit more though I hope we will get ihis appearance in the deleted scenes or such…

Malkovich said he did the film to work with Matt Shakman again since he was also in his first (and only till now) feature in “Cut Bank” so the latter likely called him as a favor to play this small role & he obliged so I’m glad that the former got something out of it atleast.

Anyway , just shitty luck to have him almost be Vulture in Sam Raimi’s scrapped Spider Man 4 to now having his part cut in FF:First Steps…

I hope we do see him in the MCU in the future though since he’s a great actor , whether it be in a FF sequel as Red Ghost or something else entirely.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/16/2025, 4:40 PM
Damn, first Vulture and now this. Maybe Hugo Strange, Anton Arcane, or Dr. Sivana if he wants to play in DC’s sandbox?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/16/2025, 4:52 PM
That's it. I'm staying home.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/16/2025, 4:56 PM
I wonder if this is up there with the most expensive cameos to be cut from a film. I can't imagine getting Malkovich was cheap; even as a cameo. Pretty surprising that they would go through the effort of getting an actor of his calibre, just to cut his scenes.

It seems like some things at Marvel just never change. Boat loads of cash that they love to burn lol.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/16/2025, 5:08 PM
No different than Nathan Fillion's Wonder Man cut from GOTG Vol.2.
Pampero
Pampero - 7/16/2025, 5:10 PM
It’s a shame to waste an actor like Malkovich like that but at least it leaves the door open for him to come back in a sequel with more screen time.

