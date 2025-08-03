THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reaches $350M Worldwide; Expected To End Run With $570M Despite U.S. Struggles

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn't soared as high as expected in North America, but after reaching $350 million worldwide, the movie should ultimately end its run by breaking even. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Luiz Fernando

This weekend, The Fantastic Four: First Steps suffered from one of the biggest second weekend drops in the MCU's history, landing between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After grossing an estimated $40 million in North American theaters this weekend, this harsh 66% drop was worsened by stronger-than-expected competition from The Naked Gun, The Bad Guys 2, and holdovers like Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman

The overall box office landscape has changed, though, and even $40 million means The Fantastic Four: First Steps still had the sixth biggest weekend of 2025, reaching $198.4 million in the U.S. That took two weekends and is more than Thunderbolts* made during its entire run ($190.2 million). It will pass $200 million tomorrow, topping Captain America: Brave New World's $200.5 million run. 

When all is said and done, the reboot will likely end its stint in the U.S. with $280 million - $295 million.

As of now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has crossed $350 million at the worldwide box office after grossing $39.6 million overseas this weekend. That's a 60% drop, but with a $368.7 million total, it will surpass $400 million next week and is guaranteed to gross at least $500 million. When all is said and done, it's looking at a $520 million - $570 million total haul.

Superman, meanwhile, crossed the $550 million mark this weekend with $551.2 million. It's eyeing a $640 million - $680 million run globally, meaning the Man of Steel will earn upwards of $100 million more than the movie starring Marvel's First Family.

Ultimately, both movies will only just about break even (Superman was the more expensive of the two, by at least $50 million according to the trades), so studios really need to start figuring out how to make these movies for less.

In related news, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has shared his review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and loved the movie. The visionary video game developer signed off by calling it "truly 'fantastic.'"

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2025, 11:47 AM
I hope Disney doesn't backtrack after this underperformed. This and Thunderbolts felt unique, it's too bad the GA doesn't seem to care anymore. Oh well I enjoyed it for what it was
Pathogen
Pathogen - 8/3/2025, 11:51 AM
My kid and I had fun in it. He liked it better than Superman. I dunno, I haven't seen Superman as I'm bored with James Gunn's formula and humor.
I liked the world and aesthetic of FF, I don't really give a crap about the characters as I never got into them while collecting comics. When they showed up in the events, I was like "oh, ok, they are here too" then forget again.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/3/2025, 12:14 PM
@Pathogen - Your kid is super smart if he preferred fantastic four to superman. Finally a kid with the intelligence to recognise how flawed superman is. You ain’t missing out on much. Fantastic four is the better film. Superman is rather embarrassing. The box office for that movie proves that the general audience loves to consume disposable junk, like drinking a milkshake from baskin and robbins. Just empty calories.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/3/2025, 11:54 AM
This was a good movie I hope word of mouth picks up.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/3/2025, 12:14 PM
@Thing94 - I think it will do better on Disney plus.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 11:55 AM
Marvel shills like jw really selling the idea that Superman is more expensive after this blunder.

F4 has 2 big stars in Pascal and Kirby. All the "trades" are saying are 200+M the last time i checked, no exact number. Add reshoots and marketing.

Funny to look back at claims that Superman will be in trouble when it arrives or it will outgross it.

Marvel still has nostalgia in play for Doomsday
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 11:59 AM
And well curated headline from mr shill.

"US struggles" lolz. If one will just look at thea headline without context one will think it is doing well.

If this is a DC movie, how colorful the insults in the headline will be.

And yes, i said this yesterday and mr cassidy removed it in fear of their disney overlords

😂😂😂😂
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/3/2025, 12:03 PM
@vectorsigma - And James Gunn said there will be NO Superman 2.

Writing a script for with a movie with Superman involved.

BUT don't get too excited it's a long way off from happening.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 12:05 PM
@AllsGood - any dcu film in the pipeline is exciting for me.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/3/2025, 12:22 PM
@vectorsigma - The Only Movie I care about is Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 12:22 PM
@AllsGood - i think ill also like this better than doomsday
da2213viking
da2213viking - 8/3/2025, 11:56 AM
Pretty good movie. Saw it yesterday. Definitely very slow paced. Still enjoyed it. 7/10. Cast was pretty solid. Some rushed aspects plotwise. Action was kinda dull outside of the teams first encounter on Galactus ship. That scene was probably my fav part. Movie revenue has changed so much in the last 5 years. Its a bummer its not 2010-2019 again. Golden years for box offices. Doubt we will ever get there again.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/3/2025, 11:58 AM
Better than Everyone is forgetting the other 3 Fantastic Four movies. Looks like The Fantastic Four: First Steps is doing a little better but about the same.

1) Fantastic Four (2005) = $333,535,934

2) Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) = $269,186,446

3) Fantastic Four (2015) = $167,882,881
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2025, 12:05 PM
@AllsGood - now that's a cope if I've ever seen one
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 12:06 PM
@bobevanz - to be fair he is not going mia like in thunderbolts
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/3/2025, 11:58 AM
"Superman crossed the $550 million mark this weekend with $551.2 million. It's eyeing a $640 million - $680 million run globally."

WB and DC Studios should be extremely happy with this number,considering the state both DC and Superman were in prior to its release.

"The Fantastic Four has crossed $350 million at the worldwide box office this weekend. When all is said and done, it's looking at a $520 million - $570 million total haul."

Like Superman, Marvel and especially the F4 IP were not in the best place when this movie released, so despite coming under $600 million, Marvel and Disney should be thankful it wasn't less.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/3/2025, 11:58 AM
Marvel has to rebuild its brand to the point where it was consistently making $750 million to $1 billion. These are very good baby steps and the one thing that they are doing that their competitors are not is that they are not trying to cram multiple super heroes with their own franchise into a stand alone franchise. This will serve them in the long run the way it did when the MCU started. Like the title states...first steps!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/3/2025, 12:03 PM
@Forthas - dude. Move on, the dceu is dead 😭😭😭😭

That crammed superhero movie will be the highest grossing cbm this year and given the current landscape, it is not easy to do.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 8/3/2025, 12:07 PM
@Forthas - Every comment you make is a cope against superman. Its sad. Keeping moving those goalposts. "Cram multiple superheroes with there own franchise into a stand alone franchise." Yeah okay. Like Iron man wasnt in Spiderman. Capt America Civil war ring a bell? How about just last year with D&W? I mean get real bro. Its fun to see these characters show up. I guess you where equally mad when Flash and Wonder woman showed up in BvS? Probably not.

User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/3/2025, 12:21 PM
@Forthas

“they are not trying to cram multiple super heroes with their own franchise into a stand alone franchise.”

Brave New World had Red Hulk and The Leader. Thunderbolts had characters from various series. The next Spider-Man movie has Hulk and Punisher.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/3/2025, 12:24 PM
@Forthas - The only reason superman is making money is because of the additional superheroes in it. The studio don’t have any faith in the IP so they just had to add the justice gang to make it mor appealing. Gunn couldn’t even make a Superman film without turning it into a justice ledge knockoff. Every instalment that follows will stick to the exact same formula. Man of steel will literally be the last solo superman film without additional heroes.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/3/2025, 11:59 AM
You owe me an apology @JoshWilding

I wasn’t being a troll.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/3/2025, 12:19 PM
@RockReigns - I do not, and you were trolling. Your lucky guess was almost accurate, yes, but this movie isn’t the bomb you tried to convince people it was, and Superman is certainly not the runaway success you’ve billed it as either. Both movies have underperformed and will barely break even. It’s a shame, as I loved them both.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 8/3/2025, 12:01 PM
I thought it was good - I was never a big FF fan, even during Byrne’s popular run.

This movie definitely made a choice to be safe. I’m not sure if it wa apart of the old-timey aesthetic or just Marvel wanting to appeal to a wide GA.

I was surprised how much I liked the Thing. I remember buying his miniseries back in the day, and I liked him on here, even though he was the same intelligent, even-toned, sensible hero as all of them were.

Anyway it was fun tribute to Jack “The King” Kirby even though this movie looked more like a Mike Allred comic book to me.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/3/2025, 12:06 PM
@sprocks

Here’s the international numbers you asked for. Trailing Superman by 8%.

Now you owe me an apology too.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 8/3/2025, 12:11 PM
@RockReigns - nobody owes you anything! Get over yourself!
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/3/2025, 12:17 PM
@ZaphodDent42 - you owe me one now for being rude! 🥰
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/3/2025, 12:07 PM
Really enjoyed this film, felt like a return to the Marvel films of old.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/3/2025, 12:11 PM
Its over lol
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/3/2025, 12:11 PM
But will Superman beat Man of Steel?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/3/2025, 12:21 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Yes it will but it doesn’t matter. Quality doesn’t equal quantity. A movie makes tons of money because it’s popular. If Superman were to reach one billion it would prove that disposable movies always do better than great movies. How many great movies gross a billion? Not many. How many crap movies grossed a billion? Quite a few. Barbie comes to mind. Superman is the male equivalent to Barbie in this sense. It can make all the money it needs to. We all know Oppenheimer was better than Barbie but didn’t gross as much as the former. Superman will be the highest grossing cbm of the year and it’s well deserved. Gunn knows how to bring in the masses but by the time avatar 3 comes out, superman would have been forgotten. Not to mention Spiderman 4 out next year and the eventual doomsday. People move on.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/3/2025, 12:12 PM
Regardless of reviews this is unquestionably the highest grossing FF movie.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 8/3/2025, 12:12 PM
That’s not bad money. Not bad at all.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 8/3/2025, 12:15 PM
Funny that people are saying this is just the new norm and they should spend less making the movies. If they would just quit gender and race swapping characters they would be fine. Don’t understand why they think alienating their audience is going to result in more profit
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/3/2025, 12:17 PM
Another CBM mention.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/3/2025, 12:23 PM
"Superman, meanwhile, crossed the $550 million mark this weekend with $551.2 million. It's eyeing a $640 million - $680 million run globally, meaning the Man of Steel will earn upwards of $100 million more..."

This is NEVER going to happen. Superman will be lucky to reach $620 million! It is a complete and total flop. This is why Warner Brothers will not commit to a Superman sequel, they are already firing staff from the motion picture side and in all likelihood they are going to lose money on Superman. It is a disaster that could not even match Man of Steel's unadjusted global box office from 12 years ago meaning the studio is going backward despite their over the top claims about how many people viewed the trailers and it supposedly being Fandango's most anticipated film of the year. If those things are true then this is a clear rejection of James Gunn and his DCU which as we can see nobody is showing up for.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/3/2025, 12:25 PM
Hopefully, Fantastic Four does big numbers on streaming.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 8/3/2025, 12:26 PM
It’s not hitting$750 million. Will be lucky to reach $650M. Percentage drop-offs are higher than Thunderbolts.

