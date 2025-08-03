THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reaches $350M Worldwide; Expected To End Run With $570M Despite U.S. Struggles

This weekend, The Fantastic Four: First Steps suffered from one of the biggest second weekend drops in the MCU's history, landing between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After grossing an estimated $40 million in North American theaters this weekend, this harsh 66% drop was worsened by stronger-than-expected competition from The Naked Gun, The Bad Guys 2, and holdovers like Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman.

The overall box office landscape has changed, though, and even $40 million means The Fantastic Four: First Steps still had the sixth biggest weekend of 2025, reaching $198.4 million in the U.S. That took two weekends and is more than Thunderbolts* made during its entire run ($190.2 million). It will pass $200 million tomorrow, topping Captain America: Brave New World's $200.5 million run.

When all is said and done, the reboot will likely end its stint in the U.S. with $280 million - $295 million.

As of now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has crossed $350 million at the worldwide box office after grossing $39.6 million overseas this weekend. That's a 60% drop, but with a $368.7 million total, it will surpass $400 million next week and is guaranteed to gross at least $500 million. When all is said and done, it's looking at a $520 million - $570 million total haul.

Superman, meanwhile, crossed the $550 million mark this weekend with $551.2 million. It's eyeing a $640 million - $680 million run globally, meaning the Man of Steel will earn upwards of $100 million more than the movie starring Marvel's First Family.

Ultimately, both movies will only just about break even (Superman was the more expensive of the two, by at least $50 million according to the trades), so studios really need to start figuring out how to make these movies for less.

In related news, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has shared his review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and loved the movie. The visionary video game developer signed off by calling it "truly 'fantastic.'"

Watched “Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

From the fashion, color palette, design, cityscape, TV and cartoon shows, to the costumes, spacesuits, rockets, cars—not to mention company names, food items (cereal, soda), and storage media (magnetic tapes, discs)—everything is crafted… pic.twitter.com/ftROun64m6 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 3, 2025

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.