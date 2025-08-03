SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photo Reveals Tom Holland Suited Up, Including His Amazing Web-Shooters

Tom Holland has arrived on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set, and he's in full costume...minus the mask. Is Peter Parker going to head into battle with his face on full display? It's happened before, but we're hearing rumblings from set that he's since donned it.

In the meantime, this photo offers a much closer look at the hero's new web-shooters, with a red and grey design that feels very comic book-inspired. As for the suit itself, it's the same one we saw at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, albeit with a few minor cosmetic tweaks.

By the time Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released, Holland will have been playing the MCU's Spidey for a decade. The expectation is that he'll star in at least one more trilogy for Marvel Studios, though he's also expressed a desire to pass the mantle to a young actor playing Miles Morales.

Last year, the actor reflected on learning he'd been cast as the MCU's Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. "I found out on Instagram. Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, and it said something like, 'Go to our website to find out who the next Spider-Man is.'"

"Now, at this point, I've been waiting maybe six weeks to find out whether I've got it," he continued. "And obviously at that point, you go, 'I didn't get it' because they would've called me. They'd have a little bit of respect."

"And I went on their website and it said, 'We're proud to announce that our next Spider-Man is Tom Holland' and I remember slamming my computer down and sort of sitting there,'" Holland added. "I called my agents. They had heard the news. They didn't even know. And then the President of the studio called me up and gave me the news as if I didn't know."

Asked if Kevin Feige was aware that he already knew he'd be the next Spider-Man, the actor joked, "You didn't think an eighteen-year-old kid scouring the internet isn't gonna find out?"

Take a closer look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's suit for the wall-crawler in the X post below.

First Look of Tom Holland as Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/dA3XbxIRRr — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 3, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.