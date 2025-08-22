Margot Robbie Says The Penguin Was BIRDS OF PREY's Original Villain (And Reveals Why He Was Replaced)

Margot Robbie Says The Penguin Was BIRDS OF PREY's Original Villain (And Reveals Why He Was Replaced)

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie reveals that The Penguin was supposed to be Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'s villain, and explains why Black Mask replaced him.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Birds of Prey
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opened in February 2020. While it underperformed from the start, COVID-19 meant we never got to see what the Suicide Squad spin-off was truly capable of at the box office.

The movie received positive reviews (it's "Certified Fresh" at 79% on Rotten Tomatoes), and pitted Harley Quinn against an extremely sinister villain in Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. However, it turns out that she was originally going to face Ozwald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about their new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell admitted that they hadn't previously discussed their respective DC roles. It was then that Robbie confirmed that The Penguin was removed from the movie's script due to Matt Reeves' plans for him in 2022's The Batman.

Here's an excerpt from the interview: 

Robbie: "Did we ever talk about Harley and the Penguin?" 

Farrell: "I don't believe so. I don't think it came up once. No, we never mentioned, never spoke about it at all."

Robbie: "We've done so much talking, and I don't think we've ever [discussed that]. That's so weird. The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin. And then [director/writer] Matt Reeves said, 'Don't use the Penguin. I'm going to use him in my thing.' And so we swapped it to Black Mask [played by Ewan McGregor]." [Birds of Prey's The Penguin was] amazing."

Looking back at Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey—the new title it was given after a so-so opening weekend—it's easy to see how The Penguin and his Iceberg Lounge once factored into the movie. 

While DC Studios has since launched, we can't help but wonder whether The Batman Part II and The Brave and the Bold will run into similar issues, especially if there are plans for them to use the same villains.

Hush is currently expected to take centre stage in Reeves' sequel, though we've also heard that Robin could make his Batverse debut. If so, what does that mean for Batman's planned DCU team-up with his son, Damian Wayne? That remains to be seen. 

Asked if Robbie could reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the DCU, Gunn recently said, "That will be revealed down the line." He added, "I definitely am always looking for a place to put [Idris Elba's] Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we'll see what happens."

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

BIRDS OF PREY (2002) Star Dina Meyer Shares Throwback Photo From Her Short Stint As Batgirl
Related:

BIRDS OF PREY (2002) Star Dina Meyer Shares Throwback Photo From Her Short Stint As Batgirl
HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil
Recommended For You:

HUNTRESS Korean-Language DCU Movie Rumored To Have Enlisted THE VILLAINESS Director Jung Byung-Gil

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 11:20 AM
Black Mask died so Penguin could soar. The egg sandwich was the best part of this movie
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/22/2025, 11:24 AM
@bobevanz - that and The Huntress.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 11:36 AM
@bobevanz - lmao the egg sandwich scene really is the best thing
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/22/2025, 11:28 AM
Ewan was fun as Black Mask, but if the BoP take on Penguin was a similarly bitchy/vein/broad campy villain then I’m really happy Reeves won out. Doesn’t hold a candle to what Matt/LeFranc/Colin did with the character, and Farrell deserves every award going his way for his incredible performance as Oz. Feels character defining in the same way that Ledger was to Joker, and easily one of the greatest CB villain performances of all time. That show was just a great character study throughout, and almost feels like a minor miracle that they pulled it off the way that they did
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/22/2025, 11:32 AM
Honestly feel like if Penguin was in BoP it would have cemented him as a lower-tier Batman villain, whereas Reeves/Farrell solidified him as a top 3 Batman villain of all time in just two goes
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/22/2025, 11:40 AM
@tmp3 - definitely a respectable take on the character. Not sure if I'd agree as a top 3 but it was one which elevated the character for me and really impressed for sure.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/22/2025, 11:29 AM
What a trash movie that was, it was just another nail in the coffin of what was once the DCEU.

Should she still play Harley? Idk, idc, Harley really shouldn’t be a main character either way, she’s Jokers side chick. Keep it that way and focus on the main villains who need the screen time to really establish themselves.

Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/22/2025, 11:37 AM
@MuadDib - Harley's grown so much from Joker though, a move even supported by her creators and one embraced in a large enough portion from her fanbase that to say she should always be with Joker is like saying Grayson should never be Nightwing. It's a cemented and embraced aspect of their character arcs.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 11:40 AM
@MuadDib - she hasn’t been portrayed as jokers sidekick for a long time. Just like dick Grayson is no longer Robin. I personally like when characters don’t stay stagnant and evolve as characters.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 11:29 AM
I actually think penguin would have been more fitting in birds of prey. Also not a fan of black mask dying.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/22/2025, 11:39 AM
@epc1122 - fine with him dying though wish he got to be more like Black Mask first, if not leave him scarred and scary for the future for sure had they ever invested in one.
I agree Penguin fits a theme better.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/22/2025, 11:51 AM
@Slotherin - I don’t think black mask should be a one and done villain. Oh, sorry about repeating what you wrote about dick Grayson. I was probably in the middle of writing when you had already posted yours or just didn’t see it. But I do agree with you. I like seeing progression in characters whether good or bad. I think it was interesting in Star Wars started when episode 4 and we see Vader as this bad guy and then we go back to see how he became evil. On the flip side, i think it would have also been interesting to see how the story progresses from a more linear story.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 11:35 AM
“And then [director/writer] Matt Reeves said, 'Don't use the Penguin. I'm going to use him in my thing.“
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/22/2025, 11:42 AM
Between Burgess Meredith, DeVito and Farrell, I love that we have three completely distinct but still memorable takes on Oswald that are all uniquely memorable in their own way. Especially fascinated by the Freudian tragedy at the heart of Farrel’s take (Oedipus does mean swollen foot after all…), and how that take blends things from the mafia genre, Greek tragedies and a comic book universe that almost feels like Dick Tracy but taken seriously. DeVito was just a nasty, animalistic pervert freak who you couldn’t take your eyes off of, and Meredith felt like the silver age comics take leapt off the page.

Meanwhile poor Mr. Freeze only has Ahnold
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/22/2025, 12:01 PM
@tmp3 - Robin Lord Taylor's take is underrated. Gotham was mostly a ham-fisted mess but it did do some things well. Penguin is just the most consistently well written character in the show, and Taylor did phenomenal work. Gotham for all its major flaws, did understand the intrinsic nature of Penguin as a concept. They showed the constant degrading treatment that feeds his growing ambition. As we see his character develop, we understood the reasoning behind his burgeoning Machiavellian nature. We also saw the the depths of his feeling for his mother and the lengths he was prepared to go to in her name.

User Comment Image

They did all this while leaning into the more comic booky elements of his character too.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/22/2025, 11:44 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 11:46 AM
Hmmm , I could see that being the case since the DCEU’s Black Mask owned a nightclub which could have easily been the Iceberg Lounge when The Penguin was meant to be the main villain..

Having said that , I think it worked out for the best since we got Colin Farrell as The Penguin in both The Batman & his own series which I liked alot and BOP got Ewan McGregor’s Roman Sionis who was the best part of that film imo (even though I didn’t really care for the movie itself overall).

User Comment Image
Super12
Super12 - 8/22/2025, 12:05 PM
I want to see the Black Mask from Arkham Origins on the big screen. THAT was the right take on the villain. Also Arkham's Penguin go the look and accent right. And Deathstroke was perfect. And the Riddler. And Ra's. And Joker. Ok can we just make an Arkham Universe movie series already?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/22/2025, 12:15 PM
What a mess of a film…. Robbie was great as Quinn but the Birds of Prey part was a full on little girls made for tv action film. Batgirl really couldn’t be that bad if they released this debacle.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/22/2025, 12:15 PM
"Looking back at Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey—the new title it was given after a so-so opening weekend—it's easy to see how The Penguin and his Iceberg Lounge once factored into the movie"

Josh writes this in an article the DAY AFTER he published an article with the claim, "Excluding 2020, a pandemic year without a single superhero movie in theaters..."

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2025, 12:24 PM
Black Mask was a good villain, shame the movie was still a mess.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/22/2025, 12:43 PM
to this day, the WORST CBM i've ever seen

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder