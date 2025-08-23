THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Margot Robbie Reveals Whether She's Heard From DC Studios About Harley Quinn Return

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie has revealed whether DC Studios has reached out to her about reprising her most iconic role as Harley Quinn. Colin Farrell has also shared an update on The Batman II.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2025 04:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie first played Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, a movie that will mark its tenth anniversary next year. She later reprised the role in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and took on a lead role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

It's coming up to half a decade since that movie was released, too, and there's been nothing to suggest that Robbie will continue playing Harley in DC Studios' new DCU. 

Speaking to Variety, the Barbie star confirmed that she has "heard nothing" from James Gunn about potentially reprising the role. Robbie added, "You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her like Batman. A character that loves on long after I’ve had a go at it."

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Robbie has moved on from Harley. She has become synonymous with the character in many ways, and Gunn has repeatedly praised her after they collaborated on The Suicide Squad; unfortunately, the moment for a return might have just passed. 

Looking at what we know of the DCU slate, it's hard to say where Harley could fit into the franchise. Both Robbie and the character deserve more than just cameo roles, but 2020's Birds of Prey movie seemed to indicate that the character, on her own, doesn't sell tickets. 

The Wrap also caught up with Colin Farrell and asked for the latest on his return to Gotham City in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II. The interview was conducted earlier this week. 

"I’ll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I’ll be there for however long," the Irish actor confirmed. "I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don’t know what the story is yet."

"I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special," Farrell continued. "And he holds a very high bar for himself. He’s so meticulous; he cares so deeply about what he does."

The Penguin's Cristin Milioti was also on hand and shared her hope to return as Sofia Gigante. "I would really love to revisit her. I want to play her again," the actor noted. We don't know how likely that is to happen, especially amid reports that Zoë Kravitz will not return as Catwoman.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

