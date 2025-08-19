RUMOR: Zoë Kravitz Will NOT Reprise Her Role As Selina Kyle/Catwoman In THE BATMAN PART II

RUMOR: Zoë Kravitz Will NOT Reprise Her Role As Selina Kyle/Catwoman In THE BATMAN PART II

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding filmmaker Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman Part II, but according to a new rumour, Zoë Kravitz will not be reprising her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman...

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 10:08 AM EST
The Batman ended with the Dark Knight and Selina Kyle going their separate ways. While Catwoman leaves Gotham behind, Batman vows to inspire hope in his city moving forward rather than exacting vengeance on its criminal element. 

In The Penguin, Selina wrote to her half-sister, Sofia Gigante, who had found herself locked up in Arkham State Hospital. That seemed like a plot point we'd see further explored in either The Penguin season 2 or The Batman Part II, though the latter appears unlikely based on a new rumour. 

According to Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider), "At last week's Caught Stealing junket, journalists were asked by publicists not to ask Zoe Kravitz any questions about The Batman Part II because 'she's not in it and doesn't know anything,' per a source."

"No word on whether that's true, as we all know publicists lie, but that's the word on the street. Just saying! Don't shoot the messenger."

As Sneider points out, publicists lie, and that might have just been a way to avoid the junket being hijacked by an endless stream of questions about Catwoman's expected return in The Batman sequel. However, it's also possible that filmmaker Matt Reeves couldn't find a place for the character in his and Mattson Tomlin's script. 

In many respects, The Batman Part II doesn't need Catwoman as her story reached a largely fitting end in the first movie (as for that Sofia tease, it simply shows Selina is still out there somewhere, and likely making a new life for herself). We also can't discount the possibility that DC Studios has its own plans for the femme fatale in the DCU. 

The Brave and the Bold will pick up with an experienced Batman who discovers that he has a 10-year-old son, Damian. That means he's likely encountered Catwoman, and if she's set to factor into the DC Studios movie—and the wider DCU—then it might have forced Reeves to move on from Selina. 

"We watched cats and lions and how they fight," Kravitz previously said of her approach to the character, "and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

She added, "This is an origin story for Selina. So, it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale."

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/19/2025, 10:36 AM
Good now Get Hunter Shaffer
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 8/19/2025, 10:40 AM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Sinner
Sinner - 8/19/2025, 10:38 AM
Gunn needs to do something proper with Selina because she’s DC’s biggest female character next to Harley and Wonder Woman, and she’s always getting shafted.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/19/2025, 10:38 AM
Yeah, I mean. That makes sense. Focus on someone else in the rogues gallery for the next story.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/19/2025, 10:39 AM
@Laridian - Catwoman hasn’t been a Batman villain in a long time. In fact, she’s been one of his closest allies for majority of the last 30 years.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 10:39 AM
Okay then, bring on Sofia Falcone as the fem-fatale in the movie.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/19/2025, 10:57 AM
@Nomis929 - Yes! Just give us Sofia and Oz has the secondary villains, and we are halfway to a great movie!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/19/2025, 11:11 AM
@mountainman - Agreed!

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/19/2025, 10:40 AM
There was a rumor a couple years ago that she was getting her own show that would center on where she went after the events of the first movie, and that it would end with her return to Gotham and set up Batman III.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/19/2025, 10:45 AM
@TheJok3r - Bring in Sofia and Harley and do Gotham City Sirens.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/19/2025, 10:48 AM
@ObserverIO - Let's keep Harley away from this trilogy... we had quite an overdose from her in recent years. And as hot as Margot Robbie is the character was a bit much. Let's keep these grounded (I'm sure Gunn will go for the more fantastical side for the DCU).
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 8/19/2025, 10:44 AM
Fine, she was the worst part of the whole movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/19/2025, 10:47 AM
Dang. No Catwoman? Leaves a major chunk of the story on the floor.
I'm sure it'll be fine without her. Leaving her stuff unresolved though kinda sucks.
TheMaster2011
TheMaster2011 - 8/19/2025, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - Been a while since I last watched the film, what was left unresolved with Selina?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/19/2025, 10:51 AM
We need an asian actress for the new catwoman, DC CEO James Gunn should in charge of the auditions
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/19/2025, 10:56 AM
huh. I thought for sure the tease at the end of the Penguin was a way to get her back in the fold for the movie, But Penguin season 2 probably does makes more sense as I didn't really see Sofia having a role in Batman 2.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/19/2025, 10:56 AM
Good. She was easily the worst part of the movie. Aside from her going after Falcone all her scenes dragged the pacing way down.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/19/2025, 10:57 AM
Would not be surprising given the ending on the first. She doesn't necessarily need to be in the second.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/19/2025, 10:59 AM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/19/2025, 11:02 AM
In the Nolan Batman films, he typically had to battle multiple villains. It maybe that this film also has multiple villains and Selina would just not fit in. Either way I think there is potential there for her Cat Woman. I still think Anne Hathaway made for the best one but Zoe has nothing to be ashamed of from her performance.

