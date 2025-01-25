BIRDS OF PREY (2002) Star Dina Meyer Shares Throwback Photo From Her Short Stint As Batgirl

Though some of you may not even be aware of this, Warner Bros. aired a Birds of Prey TV series back in 2002, which ran for 13 episodes before being abruptly cancelled despite relatively strong ratings.

The show was set in an alternate DC Comics reality, taking place years after Batman abandoned Gotham City (now known as New Gotham) and focusing on a trio of heroes joining forces as the city's new protectors in the Dark Knight's absence.

The team was made up of Bruce Wayne and Selena Kyle's daughter Helene Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott), Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer), and Dinah Redmond/Black Canary (Rachel Skarsten), with Doctor Harleen Quinzel (Mia Sara) as their main adversary.

Birds of Prey is not exactly well-regarded (and wasn't at the time), but it has since gained something of a cult following, with most of the episodes available to watch on YouTube.

Now, Meyer has taken to social media to share a never-before-seen BTS photo of her brief tenure as Batgirl (the costume was a repurposed version of the suit Alicia Silverstone wore in Batman and Robin).

Meyer played a version of Gordon who was critically injured by the Joker (inspired by the events of Alan Moore's The Killing Joke), and spent most of the series in a wheelchair under the Oracle mantle. She did get to suit-up as Batgirl for several flashback scenes, however.

Meyer actually returned as Barbara Gordon for the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, but only for an uncredited voice role. Ashley Scott also appeared as Helena Kyle.

"The Batman legend takes an unexpected turn when the Caped Crusader vanishes from the crime-ridden Gotham City and his legacy is taken over by a trio of relentless heroines—the Birds of Prey. Barbara Gordon (Dina Meyer) started out as Batman's protégé, Batgirl, but an attack by The Joker left her a paraplegic after being shot in the spine. Reinventing herself as Oracle, she takes under her wing Helena Kyle (Ashley Scott), the secret daughter of Batman and Catwoman, who quickly grows into the fierce "Huntress". Into this group comes Dinah Lance (Rachel Skarsten), a teenage runaway who is drawn to the city by metahuman visions. With the help of the only honest cop in the city now called New Gotham, Detective Jesse Reese (Shemar Moore), the Birds of Prey fight their first battle against a mysterious madman who is bent on destruction."