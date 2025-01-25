BIRDS OF PREY (2002) Star Dina Meyer Shares Throwback Photo From Her Short Stint As Batgirl

Dina Meyer, who played Barbara Gordon/Oracle in the 2002 Birds of Prey TV series, has shared a never-before-seen BTS photo from her brief time in the full Batgirl costume...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Though some of you may not even be aware of this, Warner Bros. aired a Birds of Prey TV series back in 2002, which ran for 13 episodes before being abruptly cancelled despite relatively strong ratings.

The show was set in an alternate DC Comics reality, taking place years after Batman abandoned Gotham City (now known as New Gotham) and focusing on a trio of heroes joining forces as the city's new protectors in the Dark Knight's absence.

The team was made up of Bruce Wayne and Selena Kyle's daughter Helene Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott), Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer), and Dinah Redmond/Black Canary (Rachel Skarsten), with Doctor Harleen Quinzel (Mia Sara) as their main adversary.

Birds of Prey is not exactly well-regarded (and wasn't at the time), but it has since gained something of a cult following, with most of the episodes available to watch on YouTube.

Now, Meyer has taken to social media to share a never-before-seen BTS photo of her brief tenure as Batgirl (the costume was a repurposed version of the suit Alicia Silverstone wore in Batman and Robin).

Meyer played a version of Gordon who was critically injured by the Joker (inspired by the events of Alan Moore's The Killing Joke), and spent most of the series in a wheelchair under the Oracle mantle. She did get to suit-up as Batgirl for several flashback scenes, however.

Check out the photo at the link below.

Meyer actually returned as Barbara Gordon for the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, but only for an uncredited voice role. Ashley Scott also appeared as Helena Kyle.

"The Batman legend takes an unexpected turn when the Caped Crusader vanishes from the crime-ridden Gotham City and his legacy is taken over by a trio of relentless heroines—the Birds of Prey. Barbara Gordon (Dina Meyer) started out as Batman's protégé, Batgirl, but an attack by The Joker left her a paraplegic after being shot in the spine. Reinventing herself as Oracle, she takes under her wing Helena Kyle (Ashley Scott), the secret daughter of Batman and Catwoman, who quickly grows into the fierce "Huntress". Into this group comes Dinah Lance (Rachel Skarsten), a teenage runaway who is drawn to the city by metahuman visions. With the help of the only honest cop in the city now called New Gotham, Detective Jesse Reese (Shemar Moore), the Birds of Prey fight their first battle against a mysterious madman who is bent on destruction."

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/25/2025, 11:33 AM
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 1/25/2025, 11:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - she played batgirl tho. So it's not like she never played her. I think it's ok & allowed to look at it as an accomplishment. Even if it was terrible
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/25/2025, 11:56 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - seems like she was reminiscing or saw an old photo and wanted to post it. It’s a completely normal thing to do and she looked great in the suit.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/25/2025, 11:37 AM

And the not new game show "Humping long dead horses for clicks" continues!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/25/2025, 11:39 AM
WHEN Batgirl was correct
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/25/2025, 11:41 AM
The closest we ever got to an authentic take it live action.. the show was wack though.
Lem1
Lem1 - 1/25/2025, 11:50 AM
This and Smallville had me hooked, those were great. 2 remake that Birds of Prey with all the same ingredients 2day except some technological improvements would be wild
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/25/2025, 11:53 AM
Random AF. But I will admit Huntress was pretty hot.
NGFB
NGFB - 1/25/2025, 11:54 AM
cham2119
cham2119 - 1/25/2025, 11:58 AM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/25/2025, 12:04 PM
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/25/2025, 12:14 PM
Loved this show. It's cheese but I love it so.

That was basically Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl costume with a repaint, which is apt because the show was a spin-off of the Burtonverse, taking place a couple of decades after Batman Returns. But I like to think that it had a different version of events than seen in the Schumacher movies and that Barbara Gordon was Batgirl all along instead of Alicia Silverstone's Barbara Wilson.

View Recorder